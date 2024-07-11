Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/11/24: Schumer, SAVE Act, Wooden Carved Heads, Trump’s VP Picks

Published on July 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Schumer is willing to dump Joe

Schumer is willing to dump Joe
Schumer is willing to dump Joe – https://www.axios.com/2024/07/10/schumer-biden-dump-donors-2024-election

2. Stephanopolous was caught being honest, and ABC won't have that

Stephanopolous was caught being honest, and ABC won't have that
Stephanopolous was caught being honest, and ABC won’t have that – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13621789/ABC-ultimatum-George-Stephanopoulos-Joe-Biden-crisis.html

3. House votes on SAVE Act as Election Day nears

House votes on SAVE Act as Election Day nears
House votes on SAVE Act as Election Day nears (wibc.com)

4. Carved Wooden Heads on the Marketplace

5. There is nothing to glean from Trump's talk of VP

There is nothing to glean from Trump's talk of VP
There is nothing to glean from Trump’s talk of VP – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/veepstakes-trump-handicaps-three-top-running-mate-contenders

….and I don’t believe this just yet. NY a battleground for Trump? – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/donald-trump-joe-biden-new-york/2024/07/10/id/1171892/

