Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/4/24: Indy CCC votes for Mayor’s MLS plan, Lara Trump, Marketplace, Trump donation windfall

Published on June 4, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. City-County Council Approves 2nd Stadium Tax District For Mayor’s MLS Proposal

Indy Eleven fans at CC building Source:other

Listen:

reference:

City-County Council Approves 2nd Tax District For Mayor’s MLS Proposal (wibc.com)

2. Fauci faced fiery hearing with House GOP

Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response Source:Getty

 

reference:

Fauci is trash – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/anthony-fauci-gop-house-hearing/

3. If Lara Trump were smart, she would have ignored this

Closing Arguments Begin In Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

If Lara Trump were smart, she would have ignored this – https://www.foxnews.com/media/rnc-co-chair-lara-trump-blasts-ridiculous-gop-senate-candidate-larry-hogan-he-doesnt-deserve-respect

….he’s going to be a reliable vote on a great number of issues. He doesn’t like Trump. Move on.

4. Today on the Marketplace: Is this Viral?

Listen:

5. The verdicts In Manhattan trigger a campaign windfall for former President Trump

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The verdicts In Manhattan trigger a campaign windfall for former President Trump | Fox News

