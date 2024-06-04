Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/4/24: Indy CCC votes for Mayor’s MLS plan, Lara Trump, Marketplace, Trump donation windfall

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. City-County Council Approves 2nd Stadium Tax District For Mayor’s MLS ProposalSource:other
Listen:
reference:
City-County Council Approves 2nd Tax District For Mayor’s MLS Proposal (wibc.com)
2. Fauci faced fiery hearing with House GOPSource:Getty
reference:
Fauci is trash – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/anthony-fauci-gop-house-hearing/
3. If Lara Trump were smart, she would have ignored thisSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
If Lara Trump were smart, she would have ignored this – https://www.foxnews.com/media/rnc-co-chair-lara-trump-blasts-ridiculous-gop-senate-candidate-larry-hogan-he-doesnt-deserve-respect
….he’s going to be a reliable vote on a great number of issues. He doesn’t like Trump. Move on.
4. Today on the Marketplace: Is this Viral?
Listen:
5. The verdicts In Manhattan trigger a campaign windfall for former President TrumpSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
The verdicts In Manhattan trigger a campaign windfall for former President Trump | Fox News