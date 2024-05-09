Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/9/24: Pacers Rick Carlisle, Mike Braun, Joe Biden, Gibson Guitar, MTG

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Pacers lose – Coach Carlisle "Small Market Teams Need a Fair Shot" regarding the officiating
2. Indiana Republican governor nominee Mike Braun makes lieutenant governor endorsement
Indiana Republican governor nominee Mike Braun makes lieutenant governor endorsement (msn.com)
3. Biden halting ammunition shipments to Israel
The US is considering stopping further weapons to Israel – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/israel-weapons/2024/05/08/id/1163964/
….Sen. Graham gets it right: Biden is wrong – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-joe-biden-israel/2024/05/08/id/1163977/
….take it a step further. Biden is trash – https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/08/politics/joe-biden-interview-cnntv/index.html/
4. Today on the Marketplace: the Gibson ES-320
5. Survivor of Hamas attack shares story with Indianapolis audience
Survivor of Hamas attack shares story with Indianapolis audience (msn.com)
6. MTG really tried to vacate the Speaker
MTG really tried to vacate the Speaker – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/house-blocks-greenes-resolution-to-oust-johnson/