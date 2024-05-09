Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/9/24: Pacers Rick Carlisle, Mike Braun, Joe Biden, Gibson Guitar, MTG

Published on May 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Pacers lose – Coach Carlisle “Small Market Teams Need a Fair Shot” regarding the officiating

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Two Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

Knicks Dominate Second Half Against Pacers (wibc.com)

2. Indiana Republican governor nominee Mike Braun makes lieutenant governor endorsement

SNAP and Other Nutrition Assistance in the Farm Bill. Source:Getty

 

reference:

Indiana Republican governor nominee Mike Braun makes lieutenant governor endorsement (msn.com)

3. Biden halting ammunition shipments to Israel

President Biden Speaks At Gateway Technical College In Wisconsin Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The US is considering stopping further weapons to Israel – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/israel-weapons/2024/05/08/id/1163964/

….Sen. Graham gets it right: Biden is wrong – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-joe-biden-israel/2024/05/08/id/1163977/

….take it a step further. Biden is trash – https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/08/politics/joe-biden-interview-cnntv/index.html/

4. Today on the Marketplace: the Gibson ES-320

Listen:

5. Survivor of Hamas attack shares story with Indianapolis audience

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-HOSTAGES-PROTEST Source:Getty

reference:

Survivor of Hamas attack shares story with Indianapolis audience (msn.com)

6. MTG really tried to vacate the Speaker

House Speaker Mike-Johnson-survives-motion-to-oust-him Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

MTG really tried to vacate the Speaker – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/house-blocks-greenes-resolution-to-oust-johnson/

