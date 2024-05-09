Listen Live
Knicks Pull Away in Second Half, Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers

Published on May 8, 2024

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Two

Source: Elsa / Getty

NEW YORK-The New York Knicks erased a 10-point halftime deficit and blitzed the Indiana Pacers in the second half to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 130-121.

The Knicks now lead the series 2-0.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson missed the second quarter with an injury and returned in the second half. They outscored Indiana 36-18 in the third quarter and 67-48 in the second half.

Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points. Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby had 28 points when he left the game with an injury in the third quarter.

Pacer guard Tyrese Haliburton led all scorers with 34 points.

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle was ejected from the game after getting upset with the officiating.

Game 3 is Friday night in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

 

