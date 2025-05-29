Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/29/25: It’s foggy, Trump now willing to negotiate the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, U.S. Court of International Trade has just blocked President Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs, saying that authority is with Congress, Pacers can clinch tonight! Fever must demand an apology! Skittles is going MAHA

Published on May 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr   https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-1st-hr-5-29-25
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. It's foggy

2. Trump now willing to negotiate the "One Big Beautiful Bill"

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-1-98

Trump now willing to negotiate the “One Big Beautiful Bill” – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-negotiate-tax-bill/2025/05/28/id/1212672/

3. U.S. Court of International Trade has just blocked President Trump's Liberation Day tariffs, saying that authority is with Congress

4. Pacers can clinch tonight!

5. The Fever must demand an apology!

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-3-4361d13b-6da6-4303-98ee-302af1baa36c

6. Skittles is going MAHA

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-4-99

Skittles is going MAHA – https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/popular-rainbow-candy-got-major-ingredient-change-skittles-drops-additive

….No. I still won’t eat that garbage.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close