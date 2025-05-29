Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/29/25: It’s foggy, Trump now willing to negotiate the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, U.S. Court of International Trade has just blocked President Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs, saying that authority is with Congress, Pacers can clinch tonight! Fever must demand an apology! Skittles is going MAHA
1. It's foggy
2. Trump now willing to negotiate the "One Big Beautiful Bill"
Trump now willing to negotiate the “One Big Beautiful Bill” – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-negotiate-tax-bill/2025/05/28/id/1212672/
3. U.S. Court of International Trade has just blocked President Trump's Liberation Day tariffs, saying that authority is with Congress
4. Pacers can clinch tonight!
5. The Fever must demand an apology!
6. Skittles is going MAHA
Skittles is going MAHA – https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/popular-rainbow-candy-got-major-ingredient-change-skittles-drops-additive
….No. I still won’t eat that garbage.
