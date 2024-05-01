Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/1/24: Pacers, IU and the Police, McDonalds, College Protests, Corvette RV Marketplace, Boeing, Gaza Pier

Published on May 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Pacers lose

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five Source:Getty

 

reference:

Bucks blitz Pacers to force game six (wibc.com)

2. People complaining about the police at IU

Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police... Source:Getty

At IU, being angry at police is a tactic – https://indianapublicmedia.org/news/pro-palestine-coalition-sets-up-camp-at-iu.php

3. McDonald’s rising prices pushing some diners away

Fast Food Restaurant McDonald's Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

McDonald’s rising prices pushing some diners away (msn.com)

4. They’re not Pro-Palestine, they’re Pro-Terrorist

Police Confront Pro-Palestinian Protesters At CCNY Source:Getty

Listen:

 

5.

6. Boeing borrows $10 billion. Yes. Billion

Boeing CEO David Calhoun Announces He's Stepping Down At End Of Year Source:Getty

 

reference:

Boeing borrows $10 billion. Yes. Billion – https://qz.com/boeing-debt-sale-737-max-9-1851444055

7. The Gaza/Hamas support pier costs over $300 million

PALESTINIAN-EGYPT-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The Gaza/Hamas support pier costs over $300 million – https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2024-04-29/pentagon-pier-gaza-cost-13697881.html

