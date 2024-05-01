Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/1/24: Pacers, IU and the Police, McDonalds, College Protests, Corvette RV Marketplace, Boeing, Gaza Pier

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Pacers loseSource:Getty
2. People complaining about the police at IUSource:Getty
At IU, being angry at police is a tactic – https://indianapublicmedia.org/news/pro-palestine-coalition-sets-up-camp-at-iu.php
3. McDonald’s rising prices pushing some diners awaySource:Getty
4. They’re not Pro-Palestine, they’re Pro-TerroristSource:Getty
6. Boeing borrows $10 billion. Yes. BillionSource:Getty
Boeing borrows $10 billion. Yes. Billion – https://qz.com/boeing-debt-sale-737-max-9-1851444055
7. The Gaza/Hamas support pier costs over $300 millionSource:Getty
The Gaza/Hamas support pier costs over $300 million – https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2024-04-29/pentagon-pier-gaza-cost-13697881.html