Bucks Blitz Pacers to Force Game 6

Published on May 1, 2024

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

    Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

MILWAUKEE, WI.—The Milwaukee Bucks overcame an early double digit deficit to wallop the Indiana Pacers 115-92 in Game 5 of their first round NBA Eastern Conference Playoff series.

The Bucks didn’t have their top two scorers from the regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, because of injuries. With this victory, the Bucks become the first team ever to win a playoff game without their top two scorers from the regular season.

The win forces a Game 6 to be played in Indianapolis on Thursday at 6:30 pm. Coverage starts on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

After hitting 22 three point shots in Game 4, the Pacers were held to 12-38 from three-point range (31.6%).

