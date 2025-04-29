Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/29/25: Canadians keep the liberals around because they’re ridiculous, Trump can’t deny federal funds to ‘sanctuary’ cities, US judge rules, Covid and Cancer, Fever flaming cakes, Most Gen Z Graduates Now Think College Was Waste of Money. Army Blackhawk pilot in DC crash failed to heed flight instructor’s command 15 seconds before deadly collision

Published on April 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Canadians keep the liberals around because they’re ridiculous

Canadians vote for Prime Minister – https://www.wsj.com/world/americas/canada-election-carney-poilievre-when-94d06f19?mod=hp_lead_pos3

2. Trump can't deny federal funds to ‘sanctuary’ cities, US judge rules

Source: Getty

Trump can’t deny federal funds to ‘sanctuary’ cities, US judge rules | AP News

3. Officials blame higher rates of cancer on people not getting their checkups during the pandemic

Officials blame higher rates of cancer on people not getting their checkups during the pandemic
Source: Getty

4. The Fever brings flaming cakes to WIBC

5. Most Gen Z Graduates Now Think College Was Waste of Money

Most Gen Z Graduates Now Think College Was Waste of Money
Source: Getty

Most Gen Z Graduates Now Think College Was Waste of Money – Newsweek

6. Army Blackhawk pilot in DC crash failed to heed flight instructor’s command 15 seconds before deadly collision

