Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/28/25: Wisconsin judge arrested, Trump and Zelensky meet at the Vatican, Let WFYI compete like WIBC, Tony’s surgery and recovery
1. Arresting this Wisconsin judge was the absolutely right thing to do
Arresting this Wisconsin judge was the absolutely right thing to do – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/wi-judges-arrest-blasted-democrats-claimed-no-one-above-law
…. Same goes with this New Mexico judge and couple – https://x.com/devorydarkins/status/1916275271558189324?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
…. Even CNN admits what the Wisconsin judge did is a crime – https://x.com/rapidresponse47/status/1915892012009853108?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
…. Elected Democrats in Wisconsin agree with the judge – https://x.com/westernlensman/status/1915935932978762146?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….more – https://nypost.com/2025/04/26/us-news/wisconsin-judge-threatens-to-stop-holding-court-over-judges-arrest-for-allegedly-helping-illegal-migrant-evade-ice/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
…. When I say that these people are not Americans, I mean it. They may live in America, but they don’t believe in the America that you and I believe in. They don’t believe in the rule of law. They believe in power. They believe in the destruction of America. And they need to be stopped.
2. Trump and Zelensky meet at the Vatican
Trump and Zelensky meet at the Vatican – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce8gpdj704mo