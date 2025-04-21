Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/21/25: Pope Francis dead at 88, SCOTUS halting Venezuelan deportations, Jamie Raskin threatening other nations, Senator Chris Van Hollen meets with MS 13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Published on April 21, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Pope Francis dead at 88

not long after meeting VP JD Vance

2. SCOTUS is halting Venezuelan deportations

SCOTUS is halting Venezuelan deportations – https://jonathanturley.org/2025/04/19/the-supreme-court-halts-venezuelan-deportations-as-the-fourth-circuit-upholds-garcia-order/

….Margo Cleveland has the breakdown of the trump response – https://x.com/profmjcleveland/status/1913718843362652572?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Alito is not too pleased with the court. – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alito-supreme-court-deport-trump-venezuelans-dissent/2025/04/20/id/1207575/

…. As I alluded to last week, if we are in the waning days of the influence of Marbury V Madison, we’re in a good spot.

3. Raskin threatens nations that are working with Trump

4. Senator Chris Van Hollen meets with MS 13 Illegal alien in El Salvador, but won't meet with Maryland mother who was murdered by an illegal alien

Senator Chris van Holland was definitely sipping margaritas with an MS13 gang member – https://nypost.com/2025/04/17/us-news/alleged-ms-13-gang-member-kilmar-abrego-garcia-seen-sipping-margaritas-with-sen-van-hollen-amid-el-salvador-deportation-battle-new-photos-reveal/

…. Even more history on Kilmar Abrego Garcia – https://x.com/billmelugin_/status/1913274382119546938?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

