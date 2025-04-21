Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/21/25: Pope Francis dead at 88, SCOTUS halting Venezuelan deportations, Jamie Raskin threatening other nations, Senator Chris Van Hollen meets with MS 13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

2. SCOTUS is halting Venezuelan deportations

SCOTUS is halting Venezuelan deportations – https://jonathanturley.org/2025/04/19/the-supreme-court-halts-venezuelan-deportations-as-the-fourth-circuit-upholds-garcia-order/

….Margo Cleveland has the breakdown of the trump response – https://x.com/profmjcleveland/status/1913718843362652572?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Alito is not too pleased with the court. – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alito-supreme-court-deport-trump-venezuelans-dissent/2025/04/20/id/1207575/

…. As I alluded to last week, if we are in the waning days of the influence of Marbury V Madison, we’re in a good spot.