Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/17/24: Pam Whitten, No Rate Cuts, Mike Johnson, Neil Gorsuch, SCOTUS Jan 6

Published on April 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

1. A no-confidence vote on IU President Pam Whitten

Indiana State v Indiana Source:Getty

A no-confidence vote on IU President Pam Whitten – https://indianapublicmedia.org/news/faculty-vote-no-confidence-in-whitten-provost-vice-provost.php

2. Powell puts the nail in the rate decrease coffin

WASHINGTON - MARCH 6: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testi Source:Getty

 

Powell puts the nail in the rate decrease coffin – https://www.wsj.com/economy/central-banking/powell-dials-back-expectations-on-rate-cuts-00e3e5d0?st=ve8mshaybg9r2oy&reflink=article_copyURL_share

3. Speaker Johnson will try to hold on. Can he?

Mike Johnson April 16 Source:Getty

Speaker Johnson will try to hold on. Can he? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/second-lawmaker-joins-push-to-oust-speaker-mike-johnson-b5a37244?mod=hp_lead_pos3

4. Top Astronomers Gather to Confront Possibility They Were Very Wrong About the Universe

White splash texture overlay Source:Getty

Top Astronomers Gather to Confront Possibility They Were Very Wrong About the Universe (futurism.com)

5. US Supreme Court leans toward Jan. 6 rioter in obstruction case

US-POLITICS-SOTU-BIDEN Source:Getty

US Supreme Court leans toward Jan. 6 rioter in obstruction case, with Trump implications (msn.com)

Gorsuch hammers Biden DOJ on ‘mostly peaceful protests’ (msn.com)

