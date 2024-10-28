Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/28/24: Trump MSG rally, Immigration Moving Election, WashPo will not endorse, Beyonce bait and switch, Big Indiana Sports Weekend, Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe bombs

Published on October 28, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Marcus Bailey ruins Halloween… AGAIN!

2. Trump MSG rally last night

3. MAGA Square Garden

4. Immigration moving this election

5. WashPo will not endorse, and the left goes nuts.

WaPo doesn’t endorse, the columnists go insane and people cancel their subscriptions – https://nypost.com/2024/10/26/us-news/washington-post-ceo-william-lewis-takes-the-blame-for-killing-presidential-endorsement-for-kamala-harris/

….Stephen King – https://x.com/stephenking/status/1849923518026101237?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

6. Kamala Beyonce bait and switch

7. Hoosiers Improve to 8-0

Hoosiers Improve to 8-0

8. No need to panic Pacers fans

9. Sides gone

Fever fire Christie Sides – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indiana-fever-fire-coach-christie-sides-after-two-seasons?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

Christie Sides on X: “Leave it better than you found it.✌🏼” / X

10. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe bombs at MSG rally

