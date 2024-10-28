Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/28/24: Trump MSG rally, Immigration Moving Election, WashPo will not endorse, Beyonce bait and switch, Big Indiana Sports Weekend, Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe bombs
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Marcus Bailey ruins Halloween… AGAIN!
2. Trump MSG rally last night
3. MAGA Square Garden
4. Immigration moving this election
5. WashPo will not endorse, and the left goes nuts.
WaPo doesn’t endorse, the columnists go insane and people cancel their subscriptions – https://nypost.com/2024/10/26/us-news/washington-post-ceo-william-lewis-takes-the-blame-for-killing-presidential-endorsement-for-kamala-harris/
….Stephen King – https://x.com/stephenking/status/1849923518026101237?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
6. Kamala Beyonce bait and switch
7. Hoosiers Improve to 8-0
8. No need to panic Pacers fans
9. Sides gone
Fever fire Christie Sides – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indiana-fever-fire-coach-christie-sides-after-two-seasons?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
Christie Sides on X: “Leave it better than you found it.✌🏼” / X
10. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe bombs at MSG rally
More from WIBC 93.1 FM