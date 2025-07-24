Tony Katz 80s Bumper Playlist

Listen Live
Published on July 24, 2025

Here are the 80s bumpers you heard this morning.

1. In A Big Country

2. Stray Cats – Rock This Town

3. B-52’s – Private Idaho

4. Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime

5. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car

6. Billy Idol – To Be A Love

7. Don Henley – The Boys Of Summer

8. George Michael – Faith

9. Mixed Emotions – The Rolling Stones

10. Lionel Richie & Diana Ross Endless Love

11. Kraftwerk – Pocket Calculator

12. Roxette – The Look

13. Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself

14. Roxette – Dangerous

15. Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love

16. Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round

17. Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters

18. Dire Straits – Money For Nothing

19. Eric Clapton – “Pretending”

20. Steve Winwood – Roll With It

21. The Fixx – Saved By Zero

22. Tears for Fears – Change

23. Scorpions – I Can’t Explain

24. Go-Go’s – Vacation

25. Home By The Sea – Genesis

26. Thompson Twins – Love on Your Side

27. Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs

28. Never let me down – Depeche Mode

29. Yellow – Oh Year

30. Soft Core – Maurice & The Cliches

31. Whip It

32. Love Shack

