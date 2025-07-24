Tony Katz 80s Bumper Playlist

Here are the 80s bumpers you heard this morning.
1. In A Big Country
2. Stray Cats – Rock This Town
3. B-52’s – Private Idaho
4. Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime
5. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
6. Billy Idol – To Be A Love
7. Don Henley – The Boys Of Summer
8. George Michael – Faith
9. Mixed Emotions – The Rolling Stones
10. Lionel Richie & Diana Ross Endless Love
11. Kraftwerk – Pocket Calculator
12. Roxette – The Look
13. Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself
14. Roxette – Dangerous
15. Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
16. Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round
17. Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters
18. Dire Straits – Money For Nothing
19. Eric Clapton – “Pretending”
20. Steve Winwood – Roll With It
21. The Fixx – Saved By Zero
22. Tears for Fears – Change
23. Scorpions – I Can’t Explain
24. Go-Go’s – Vacation
25. Home By The Sea – Genesis
26. Thompson Twins – Love on Your Side
27. Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs
28. Never let me down – Depeche Mode
29. Yellow – Oh Year
30. Soft Core – Maurice & The Cliches
31. Whip It
32. Love Shack
