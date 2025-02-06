The History Of The Super Bowl In New Orleans

On Sunday, February 9

th

, the Super Bowl will once again return to the Big Easy, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch.

This will be the 11

th

time that New Orleans will host the biggest game in professional football.

Of those 11 games, 8 of them have come in Caeser’s Superdome ; the other 3 were held at Tulane Stadium

No other city has put on more Super Bowls (though they are currently tied with Miami, who has also hosted 11), and it’s no wonder that New Orleans has become, and seems likely to remain, a reoccurring host.

With Super Bowl 59 just around the corner, here’s a look at the first ten iterations of the Big Game in the Big Easy.