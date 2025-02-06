Listen Live
The History Of The Super Bowl In New Orleans

Published on February 6, 2025

Super Bowl LIX Opening Night

Source: Don Juan Moore / Getty

On Sunday, February 9th, the Super Bowl will once again return to the Big Easy, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch. 
This will be the 11th time that New Orleans will host the biggest game in professional football. Of those 11 games, 8 of them have come in Caeser’s Superdome; the other 3 were held at Tulane Stadium. No other city has put on more Super Bowls (though they are currently tied with Miami, who has also hosted 11), and it’s no wonder that New Orleans has become, and seems likely to remain, a reoccurring host. 

With Super Bowl 59 just around the corner, here’s a look at the first ten iterations of the Big Game in the Big Easy.

1. Super Bowl IV

Super Bowl IV
Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs 23 – Minnesota Vikings 7 

MVP: Len Dawson, QB 

Halftime Show: “Tribute To Mardi Gras” – Southern University Marching Band 

2. Super Bowl VI

Super Bowl VI
Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys 24 – Miami Dolphins 3 

MVP: Roger Staubach, QB 

Halftime Show: “Salute To Louis Armstrong” – Ella Fitzgerald, Carrol Channing, Al Hirt, and the US Marine Corps Drill Team 

3. Super Bowl IX

Super Bowl IX
Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Steelers 16 – Minnesota Vikings 6 

MVP: Franco Harris, FB 

Halftime Show: “Tribute To Duke Ellington” – Mercer Ellington and the Grambling State University Band 

4. Super Bowl XII

Super Bowl XII
Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys 27 – Denver Broncos 10 

MVP: Harvey Martin, DE/Randy White, DT 

Halftime Show: “From Paris to the Paris of America” – Tyler Junior College Apache Belles, Peter Fountain and Al Hirt 

5. Super Bowl XV

Super Bowl XV
Source: Getty

Oakland Raiders 27 – Philadelphia Eagles 10  

MVP: Jim Plunkett, QB 

Halftime Show: Jim Skinner Productions presents “Mardi Gras Festival” 

6. Super Bowl XX

Super Bowl XX
Source: Getty

Chicago Bears 46 – New England Patriots 10 

MVP: Richard Dent, DE  

Halftime Show: Up With People presents “Beat of the Future” 

7. Super Bowl XXIV

Super Bowl XXIV
Source: Getty

San Francisco 49ers 55 – Denver Broncos 10 

MVP: Joe Montana, QB 

Halftime Show: Pete Fountain, Doug Kernshaw, and Irma Thomas 

8. Super Bowl XXXI

Super Bowl XXXI
Source: Getty

Green Bay Packers 35 – New England Patriots 21 

MVP: Desmond Howard, Return Specialist 

Halftime Show: The Blues Brothers, James Brown, and ZZ Top 

9. Super Bowl XXXVI

Super Bowl XXXVI
Source: Getty

New England Patriots 20 – Los Angeles Rams 17 

MVP: Tom Brady, QB 

Halftime Show: U2 

10. Super Bowl XLVII

Super Bowl XLVII
Source: Getty

Baltimore Ravens 34- San Francisco 49ers 31 

MVP: Joe Flacco, QB 

Halftime Show: Beyonce with Destiny’s Child 

The History Of The Super Bowl In New Orleans was originally published on 1075thefan.com

