The Democrat Ticket is Set: A Look at the ’24 Democrat State Convention

Despite being overshadowed by the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump; the results of the 2024 Indiana Democratic State Convention have finally set in stone your choices for several crucial Indiana political offices.Dr. Terry Goodin will join Jennifer McCormick on the Democrat ticket this November as the Lieutenant Governor nominee. McCormick, former Republican and Superintendent of Public Instruction, is the Democrat choice for Governor, and together they face the team of Senator Mike Braun and Pastor Micah Beckwith.McCormick told reporters Saturday night at the Indiana Convention Center.McCormick said education is the key to putting Indiana “in a better place as a state.” She said people are frustrated with Indiana’s low education rankings and that education needs to be observed as an investment, not an expense. Dr. Terry Goodin’s campaign for the Lieutenant Governor nomination got off to a rough start as his past voting record was criticized by left-leaning voters, but Goodin assured reporters and delegates Saturday night that he’s committed to the McCormick agenda and is looking forward to creating a vision for Indiana. He won the nomination with 1,209 votes. There were nearly 2,000 delegates in attendance Saturday night, although several left due to long lines and wait times. There were only four voting machines available, which caused frustration amongst the delegates and candidate’s campaign teams. As for the state attorney general’s race, Destiny Wells can now call herself the Democrat nominee with 1,057 votes.Wells told reporters she’s focused on bringing professionalism back to the attorney general’s office and wants to kick Todd Rokita out of women’s issues. She said Saturday night’s result was more than just a rebuilding of the Indiana Democrat Party,Wells said it’s up to her office to work side by side with the Republican legislature to ensure a well-informed and advised Statehouse, despite the party difference. As for current state Attorney General Rokita’s apparent third conduct complaint, Wells isn’t surprised,Dr. Valerie McCray rounded out tonight’s nominations as she secured her spot as Democrat challenger to Republican Congressman Jim Banks. Both McCray and Banks are competing for Senator Braun’s spot in Washington, which he’s vacating in an effort to win the governor’s seat here in Indiana.