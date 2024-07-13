The Democrat Ticket is Set: A Look at the ’24 Democrat State Convention

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite being overshadowed by the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump; the results of the 2024 Indiana Democratic State Convention have finally set in stone your choices for several crucial Indiana political offices.
Dr. Terry Goodin will join Jennifer McCormick on the Democrat ticket this November as the Lieutenant Governor nominee. McCormick, former Republican and Superintendent of Public Instruction, is the Democrat choice for Governor, and together they face the team of Senator Mike Braun and Pastor Micah Beckwith.
“The Braun and Beckwith ticket is just too extreme for Indiana and we’re hearing that from all over the state of Indiana,” McCormick told reporters Saturday night at the Indiana Convention Center.
McCormick said education is the key to putting Indiana “in a better place as a state.” She said people are frustrated with Indiana’s low education rankings and that education needs to be observed as an investment, not an expense.
Dr. Terry Goodin’s campaign for the Lieutenant Governor nomination got off to a rough start as his past voting record was criticized by left-leaning voters, but Goodin assured reporters and delegates Saturday night that he’s committed to the McCormick agenda and is looking forward to creating a vision for Indiana. He won the nomination with 1,209 votes.
There were nearly 2,000 delegates in attendance Saturday night, although several left due to long lines and wait times. There were only four voting machines available, which caused frustration amongst the delegates and candidate’s campaign teams.
As for the state attorney general’s race, Destiny Wells can now call herself the Democrat nominee with 1,057 votes.
VIDEOS WITH COMMENTS FROM JENNIFER MCCORMICK AND DESTINY WELLS
Wells told reporters she’s focused on bringing professionalism back to the attorney general’s office and wants to kick Todd Rokita out of women’s issues.
She said Saturday night’s result was more than just a rebuilding of the Indiana Democrat Party, “I think it was the conclusion of the building, really. I think that the vote was about moving into the future and folks saying ‘hey, look at some of these younger leaders. Let’s give them a chance.'”
Wells said it’s up to her office to work side by side with the Republican legislature to ensure a well-informed and advised Statehouse, despite the party difference.
As for current state Attorney General Rokita’s apparent third conduct complaint, Wells isn’t surprised, “I do not hesitate to think that is going to be another one that will get him in trouble of what (talking to reporters) did you say, three so far? It’s a distraction and we need to get back down to business and be ethical attorneys that uphold the rules of professional conduct.”
Dr. Valerie McCray rounded out tonight’s nominations as she secured her spot as Democrat challenger to Republican Congressman Jim Banks. Both McCray and Banks are competing for Senator Braun’s spot in Washington, which he’s vacating in an effort to win the governor’s seat here in Indiana.
1. Destiny Wells, Democrat nominee for State Attorney General
Destiny Wells, Democrat nominee for Attorney General, talking to reporters Saturday night. She addressed the attempted assassination of former President Trump, working with the Indiana Republican legislature, and challenging current State AG Todd Rokita in November.
2. Dr. Valerie McCray, Democrat candidate for Mike Braun's Senate seat
Democrat Senate challenger Valerie McCray takes questions from the media after the convention. She’s looking to beat Congressman Jim Banks in November and fill Senator Mike Braun’s seat in Washington, which will become vacant due to his gubernatorial campaign.
3. Delegates Only, No One Else
Delegates only sign at the Democrat State Convention in downtown Indianapolis. Nearly 2,000 delegates packed Hall B at the Indiana Convention Center, but several left due to long wait times to vote. There were only four voting machines.
4. Have a seat?
If you were inside Hall B at the Indiana Convention Center for the 2024 Democratic State Convention, you may have had a unique seat. Several silver metal chairs were engraved with the words “HOOSIER DOME” on the back.