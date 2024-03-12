The SOTU and the quick polling and it’s just like I said: The SOTU doesn’t move the needle for Biden. (story 1) Team Biden raises $10 million off SOTU (story 4)
1. The SOTU and the quick polling and it’s just like I said: The SOTU doesn’t move the needle for BidenSource:Getty
The SOTU and the quick polling and it’s just like I said: The SOTU doesn’t move the needle for Biden – https://hotair.com/headlines/2024/03/08/cnn-poll-americans-didnt-buy-media-spin-on-biden-sotu-n3784365
2. 401K’s are being drained, because the economy is badSource:Getty
401K’s are being drained, because the economy is bad – https://www.wsj.com/personal-finance/retirement/more-americans-are-treating-their-401-k-s-like-cash-machines-deaa3f8f?mod=hp_lead_pos7
3. Trump floats entitlement cutsSource:Getty
Trump floats entitlement cuts, setting up an election year fight (yahoo.com)
4. Team Biden raises $10 million off SOTUSource:Getty
Team Biden raises $10 million off SOTU – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/10/biden-team-brings-in-10-million-in-the-24-hours-after-the-state-of-the-union.html
