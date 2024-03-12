Listen Live

Team Biden raises $10 million off SOTU

Published on March 12, 2024

The SOTU and the quick polling and it’s just like I said: The SOTU doesn’t move the needle for Biden. (story 1) Team Biden raises $10 million off SOTU (story 4)

 

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:

1. The SOTU and the quick polling and it’s just like I said: The SOTU doesn’t move the needle for Biden

State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress Source:Getty

The SOTU and the quick polling and it’s just like I said: The SOTU doesn’t move the needle for Biden – https://hotair.com/headlines/2024/03/08/cnn-poll-americans-didnt-buy-media-spin-on-biden-sotu-n3784365

Listen: 

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/the-sotu-and-the-quick-polling

 

2. 401K’s are being drained, because the economy is bad

Piggy bank having the pattern of the national flag of the USA surrounded by stacks of gold coins in white background. Illustration of the concept of American monetary policy and federal reserve Source:Getty

401K’s are being drained, because the economy is bad – https://www.wsj.com/personal-finance/retirement/more-americans-are-treating-their-401-k-s-like-cash-machines-deaa3f8f?mod=hp_lead_pos7

Listen:

 

3. Trump floats entitlement cuts

TRUMPGA Source:Getty

Trump floats entitlement cuts, setting up an election year fight (yahoo.com)

 

Listen:

4. Team Biden raises $10 million off SOTU

US-politics-economy-BIDEN Source:Getty

Team Biden raises $10 million off SOTU – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/10/biden-team-brings-in-10-million-in-the-24-hours-after-the-state-of-the-union.html

Listen:

