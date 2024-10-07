Listen Live
Records & Accomplishments From Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Season With The Indiana Fever

Published on October 7, 2024

Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Caitlin Clark‘s rookie season with the Indiana Fever has been nothing short of sensational, capturing the attention of basketball enthusiasts and solidifying her position as one of the most promising talents in the WNBA.
Known for her extraordinary scoring ability and dynamic presence on the court, Clark has not only revitalized the Fever but also left an indelible mark on the league. RELATED | Interview: Caitlin Clark Stays Grounded During The Caitlin Clark-Mania Her standout performances have thrilled fans and redefined expectations, showcasing her potential to be a transformative figure in women’s basketball. As we delve into her impressive records and accomplishments, it’s clear that Caitlin Clark is paving the way for an exciting future, both for herself and the Indiana Fever. Take a look below at the Records & Accomplishments From Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Season With The Indiana Fever.

1. Most Assist In A Season In WNBA History

Most Assist In A Season In WNBA History
Source: Getty

2. WNBA Assists Leader

WNBA Assists Leader
Source: Getty

3. Most Assists In A Game In WNBA History – 19

Most Assists In A Game In WNBA History - 19
Source: Getty

4. WNBA Leader In 3-Points Made – 122

WNBA Leader In 3-Points Made - 122
Source: Getty

5. Most Points In A Season In Franchise History

Most Points In A Season In Franchise History
Source: Getty

6. First Rookie To Record A Triple-Double In WNBA History – 2X

First Rookie To Record A Triple-Double In WNBA History - 2X
Source: Getty

7. First In PPG, APG, SPG, FPG & 3PM By A Rookie

First In PPG, APG, SPG, FPG & 3PM By A Rookie
Source: Getty

8. 4X Rookie Of The Month

4X Rookie Of The Month
Source: Getty

9. Most All-Star Game Votes Ever

Most All-Star Game Votes Ever
Source: Getty

10. 3X Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

3X Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Source: Getty

11. Rookie Of The Year

Rookie Of The Year
Source: Getty

Records & Accomplishments From Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Season With The Indiana Fever was originally published on 1075thefan.com

