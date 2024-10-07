Records & Accomplishments From Caitlin Clark's Rookie Season...
Records & Accomplishments From Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Season With The Indiana FeverCaitlin Clark‘s rookie season with the Indiana Fever has been nothing short of sensational, capturing the attention of basketball enthusiasts and solidifying her position as one of the most promising talents in the WNBA. Known for her extraordinary scoring ability and dynamic presence on the court, Clark has not only revitalized the Fever but also left an indelible mark on the league. RELATED | Interview: Caitlin Clark Stays Grounded During The Caitlin Clark-Mania Her standout performances have thrilled fans and redefined expectations, showcasing her potential to be a transformative figure in women’s basketball. As we delve into her impressive records and accomplishments, it’s clear that Caitlin Clark is paving the way for an exciting future, both for herself and the Indiana Fever. Take a look below at the Records & Accomplishments From Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Season With The Indiana Fever.
1. Most Assist In A Season In WNBA History
2. WNBA Assists Leader
3. Most Assists In A Game In WNBA History – 19
4. WNBA Leader In 3-Points Made – 122
5. Most Points In A Season In Franchise History
6. First Rookie To Record A Triple-Double In WNBA History – 2X
7. First In PPG, APG, SPG, FPG & 3PM By A Rookie
8. 4X Rookie Of The Month
9. Most All-Star Game Votes Ever
10. 3X Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
11. Rookie Of The Year
