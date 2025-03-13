Previous Players Selected With The 14th Overall Pick In The NFL Draft

The 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft often sits at an intriguing crossroads.

It’s far enough down the line to be out of the elite, no-brainer picks, but close enough to still land players with tremendous upside.

Historically, this pick has yielded a mix of dependable contributors and players who blossom into marquee stars.

Players selected at No. 14 often come from a variety of positions, with defensive linemen, offensive linemen, and defensive backs being the most common choices in recent years.

Teams picking in this spot seem to prioritize versatility, physicality, and upside, aiming to bolster their trenches or strengthen the secondary.

These positional selections reflect the importance of building a strong foundation in the game, as these athletes frequently anchor offensive or defensive units for years.

What makes this pick particularly fascinating is the balance of risk and reward.

While some players taken at No. 14 never fully tap into their potential, others surpass all expectations, achieving Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

These success stories highlight the critical nature of scouting and identifying impact players who might have been overshadowed by flashier names in the top ten.

Some of these athletes go on to notch standout stats, lead their teams in critical games, and even become Super Bowl champions.

As evidenced over the last decade, the 14th selection often produces valuable starters—even stars in some cases.

From rookies stepping into immediate roles to players finding their stride in key positions, those chosen at this spot typically rise to the challenge and prove their worth.

For teams picking at No. 14, the goal remains consistent every year: identify talent with the potential to grow, thrive, and ultimately help shape the team’s future.

