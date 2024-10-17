PHOTOS: A Look Inside the State of Indiana v. Richard Allen Courtroom

DELPHI, Ind. — The State of Indiana versus Richard Allen will begin Friday, October 18th in Carroll County. Here you will find a few photos providing a current look at the inside and outside of the courthouse, which is heavily fortified with security fencing and police. The State of Indiana versus Richard Allen will begin Friday, October 18th in Carroll County. Here you will find a few photos providing a current look at the inside and outside of the courthouse, which is heavily fortified with security fencing and police. You can find the latest article recapping Thursday’s court activities here.

1. Outside of the Carroll County Courthouse Source: @DaveBangert An outside view of the Carroll County Courthouse as captured by reporter Dave Bangert, who will be assisting WIBC/Network Indiana with our news coverage of the Delphi murders trial. You can find Dave’s work at Based in Lafayette. In this photo, you can see the fencing and tarps that now wrap around the entire courthouse.