PHOTOS: A Look Inside the State of Indiana v. Richard Allen...
PHOTOS: A Look Inside the State of Indiana v. Richard Allen Courtroom
1. Outside of the Carroll County Courthouse
An outside view of the Carroll County Courthouse as captured by reporter Dave Bangert, who will be assisting WIBC/Network Indiana with our news coverage of the Delphi murders trial.
You can find Dave’s work at Based in Lafayette.
In this photo, you can see the fencing and tarps that now wrap around the entire courthouse.
2. Inside the Carroll County Courthouse
Richard Allen will stand trial in this room for the next few weeks. The last scheduled court date is November 15th.
3. A More Intimate Look at the Trial Setting
As you can see, the jury will be seated to the right. The room holds just over 70 people, and many of those seats are reserved for the families of Richard Allen, Abigail Williams and Liberty German.