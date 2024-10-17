Listen Live
Close
Delphi Case

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the State of Indiana v. Richard Allen...

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the State of Indiana v. Richard Allen Courtroom

Published on October 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DELPHI, Ind. — The State of Indiana versus Richard Allen will begin Friday, October 18th in Carroll County. Here you will find a few photos providing a current look at the inside and outside of the courthouse, which is heavily fortified with security fencing and police. You can find the latest article recapping Thursday’s court activities here.

1. Outside of the Carroll County Courthouse

Outside of the Carroll County Courthouse
Source: @DaveBangert

An outside view of the Carroll County Courthouse as captured by reporter Dave Bangert, who will be assisting WIBC/Network Indiana with our news coverage of the Delphi murders trial.

You can find Dave’s work at Based in Lafayette.

In this photo, you can see the fencing and tarps that now wrap around the entire courthouse.

2. Inside the Carroll County Courthouse

Inside the Carroll County Courthouse
Source: @DaveBangert

Related Stories

An inside view of the Carroll County Courthouse as captured by reporter Dave Bangert, who will be assisting WIBC/Network Indiana with our news coverage of the Delphi murders trial.

You can find Dave’s work at Based in Lafayette.

Richard Allen will stand trial in this room for the next few weeks. The last scheduled court date is November 15th.

3. A More Intimate Look at the Trial Setting

A More Intimate Look at the Trial Setting
Source: @DaveBangert

Another inside view of the Carroll County Courthouse as captured by reporter Dave Bangert, who will be assisting WIBC/Network Indiana with our news coverage of the Delphi murders trial.

You can find Dave’s work at Based in Lafayette.

As you can see, the jury will be seated to the right. The room holds just over 70 people, and many of those seats are reserved for the families of Richard Allen, Abigail Williams and Liberty German. Allen will stand trial in this room for the next few weeks. The last scheduled court date is November 15th.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close