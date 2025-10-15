Listen Live
Entertainment

Most Hated Rock Records of All Time

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rock music has always been about pushing boundaries — loud guitars, rebellious lyrics, and raw emotion. But not every attempt hits the mark. Some songs, despite chart success or big-name artists behind them, have struck the wrong chord with fans and critics alike.

The Ultimate Classic Rock made a list of what they have deemed as “rock’s most hated records.” Check out the top five we agree with and let us know what other ones should’ve made the list!

1. Aerosmith – I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

2. Chris Cornell – Scream

3. Starship – We Built This City

4. Billy Joel – We Didn’t Start the Fire

5. Styx – Mr. Roboto

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Music News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mike Braun
News

Braun Comments On Rumor of National Guard Coming to Indy

Police Tape
Local

Man Shot and Killed at Marathon Gas Station Saturday Evening

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Ex-IU Captain Charged in Basketball Scam

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Jets v Raiders
Local

Video Shows Mark Sanchez Stumbling Before Violent Encounter in Indy

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Mike Pruitt mugshot
Local

Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt Turns Himself in

The Indiana ICAC Task Force
Local

Muncie Woman Charged with Child Pornography

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close