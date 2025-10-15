Most Hated Rock Records of All Time

Rock music has always been about pushing boundaries — loud guitars, rebellious lyrics, and raw emotion. But not every attempt hits the mark. Some songs, despite chart success or big-name artists behind them, have struck the wrong chord with fans and critics alike.

The Ultimate Classic Rock made a list of what they have deemed as “rock’s most hated records.” Check out the top five we agree with and let us know what other ones should’ve made the list!

1. Aerosmith – I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing 2. Chris Cornell – Scream 3. Starship – We Built This City 4. Billy Joel – We Didn’t Start the Fire 5. Styx – Mr. Roboto