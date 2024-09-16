Hammer’s Fun Facts For Kids: Animal Edition!
Sign up for the WIBC Newsletter to receive the latest news updates!
1. A Boomslang Snake bite is one of the most painful ways you can die!
IFLScience reports that the venom causes your body to create a lot of tiny blood clots, which makes it impossible to clot when you need it, resulting in both internal bleeding and bleeding from the orifices, along with severe fever, nausea, and uncontrollable and violent shaking.
2. In the Philippines, 300 people die from rabies due to grotesque dog meat they eat!
A major reason for such outbreaks is the fact that the Philippines National Meat Inspection Commission does not examine dog meat, according to the regional director himself. Aside from rabies are various other infections and diseases one can contract such as salmonella, E. coli, anthrax, hepatitis, bacteria associated with Cholera and Ebola.
3. 40% Of ducklings don't make it to adulthood!
Various things impact a duckling’s chance at survival. For example, bad weather. Hail has been known to kill a record number of the little guys and also other predators including some frogs, fish and snakes who can eat them whole.
4. Sea Otters are perverts!
During mating season, sea otters will occasionally hang on to a dead otter and continue to make love to its dead, rotting corpse.
5. Grizzly Bear's are just as strong as you think!
A grizzly bear’s bite is estimated to be strong enough to crush a bowling ball.