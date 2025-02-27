Hakeem Jeffries Compares Fighting Trump & Elon To The Civil War
They say, “comparison is the thief of joy,” but for Democrats it might as well be the “only affinity to a woke agenda.” In the latest episode of “the Dems have lost their d*mn minds,” the House Minority Leader went on national television to compare his fight against the Trump administration to the Civil War.MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was joined by Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) when she stated that President Trump and Elon Musk-led DOGE was being directed at “all the Democrats, including the Democratic leader in Washington, Hakeem Jeffries.” The House Minority Leader agreed with Maddow then taking it a step further claiming the Left’s stance against the new administration is just as historical as the Civil War. “Our communities have been under siege, as you pointed out, since before the Civil War. I’m a direct descendant of those very communities, so we understand the struggle, the history, the strength of people like John Lewis, which we’re going to channel. That’s my experience.” Instead of picking apart the absurdity of Jeffries comparison, we thought this would be a perfect moment to induct the Democratic leader into the hall of GREAT MOMENTS IN DEMOCRATS COMPARING THINGS TO MUCH LARGER EVENTS HISTORY. Why try to make a valid point, when you can just take tragic historical events/people and use it for your own agenda? Let’s take a look down memory lane of some other moments Democrats decided to weaponize horrific history.
1. VP Kamala Harris comparing Jan. 6th to Pearl Harbor & 9/11
2. Al Gore comparing climate change deniers to Uvalde law enforcement officers.
3. MSNBC's "Morning Joe" comparing President Trump to Saddam Hussein.
4. And we can't forget a classic: Jake Tapper comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler…
