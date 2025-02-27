Hakeem Jeffries Compares Fighting Trump & Elon To The Civil War

Love Politics? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

They say, “comparison is the thief of joy,” but for Democrats it might as well be the “only affinity to a woke agenda.” In the latest episode of “the Dems have lost their d*mn minds,” the House Minority Leader went on national television to compare his fight against the Trump administration to the Civil War.MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was joined by Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) when she stated that President Trump and Elon Musk-led DOGE was being directed atThe House Minority Leader agreed with Maddow then taking it a step further claiming the Left’s stance against the new administration is just as historical as the Civil War.Instead of picking apart the absurdity of Jeffries comparison, we thought this would be a perfect moment to induct the Democratic leader into the hall of GREAT MOMENTS IN DEMOCRATS COMPARING THINGS TO MUCH LARGER EVENTS HISTORY. Why try to make a valid point, when you can just take tragic historical events/people and use it for your own agenda? Let’s take a look down memory lane of some other moments Democrats decided to weaponize horrific history.