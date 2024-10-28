Game Recap: Orlando Magic 119, Indiana Pacers 115

(ORLANDO, FL) – Paolo Banchero’s unforgettable night leads the Orlando Magic (3-1) to a 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers (1-3).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty It has been documented how much the Indiana Pacers have struggled through three games offensively, defensively, taking care of the basketball, and rebounding. In the first quarter tonight, the Pacers would excel in all those areas besides defense. Jalen Suggs opened the game with a three and then Paolo Banchero followed it up with a free-throw line jumper. Orlando opened the first 4:27 outscoring Indiana 15-8 behind a pair of Suggs three’s and nine points from Banchero. Indiana narrowed its deficit to one after a three from Obi Toppin and three-point play from Myles Turner. With 4:46 left in the quarter, Orlando’s lead progressed to seven following a Wendell Carter Jr. hook shot. The Pacers would tie the game with a Toppin three-pointer with 2:51 left in the quarter. The two teams would exchange baskets and the quarter would conclude with Indiana possessing a 36-35 lead. Banchero led all scorers with 19 points followed by Suggs with 12 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Toppin with 10 points. Indiana shot 61% from the floor, 50% (5/10) on three-point shots, and 3/3 from the foul line. The Pacers were -1 in rebounding margin in the period.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty After an explosive first quarter, Indiana’s offense regressed in the second period because they 6/17 on shots inside the arc. The two teams held serve for the first four minutes after a Ben Sheppard tied the game at 41. Orlando then delivered the first punch of the game with a 11-3 run to go up 54-46 behind threes from Franz Wagner, Banchero, and Suggs. What kept the Magic offense alive was Banchero. With 6:10 left in the half, Orlando led 49-46 and he scored 18 straight points. Indiana had no answers for him in the quarter. He was able to push Orlando’s advantage to 67-55 with 1:21 left in the quarter. The largest lead for the Magic was with 16.7 seconds left when Wendell Carter Jr. dunked to make it 71-58. Andrew Nembhard scored the final point of the half with a free throw. At intermission, it was Orlando on top 71-59. Banchero led all scorers with 37 points followed by Suggs with 15 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Toppin with 10 points. Haliburton’s halftime stat line was 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 3/7 shooting.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty The third quarter for the Pacers was like the first quarter. In fact, the second half was almost a carbon copy of the first half. After Orlando went ahead 77-64 after a Jalen Suggs three-point play, Indiana started chipping away with 9:28 left in the period. In total, it was a 22-3 run for the Pacers that put them ahead 86-80 with 4:44 left in the period. Siakam scored nearly half of those points with ten during that stretch. Other contributors were Nembhard, Nesmith, and Haliburton. The problem is that Orlando eventually figured things out offensively. A pair of Mo Wagner free throws tied the game at 90 with 2:32 left in the period. Indiana countered with five straight points and ended up leading after three quarters 93-98. Siakam's 10 points led all scorers in the period and upped his total in the game to 19 points to lead Indiana in scoring. Banchero still led all scorers with 41 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty Tonight’s game was the first time where it felt like the Pacers were in control of the game entering the final quarter of play. They did a solid job at managing the lead through four minutes with Isaiah Jackson putting the Pacers ahead 105-97 with 8:05 remaining. Orlando started ramping up the defensive intensity and crashing the offensive glass. Indiana’s lead evaporated and it became another close game late. With 4:36 left, Banchero converted a layup to make it 110-109 and then Indiana’s offense went ice cold. It scored five points the rest of the way, with a Siakam three-point play and Haliburton three being the only field goals the Pacers made. Haliburton’s three tied the game at 115 with 52.8 seconds left. However, Anthony Black countered immediately with a three to take a 118-115 advantage with 33.3 seconds left. Myles Turner missed a hook shot and then Banchero went one for two at the line. Rick Carlisle called a timeout and drew up a three for Siakam that only hit the backboard. Indiana elected not to foul and lose 119-115.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Paolo Banchero (50p, 13r, 9a), Jalen Suggs (25p, 7a, 5r), Wendell Carter Jr. (11p, 10r), and Mo Wagner (14p, 4r). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (26p, 9r, 4a), Tyrese Haliburton (19p, 10a, 9r), Obi Toppin (14p), Andrew Nembhard (13p, 7a, 3r), Myles Turner (13p, 5r), and Aaron Nesmith (10p, 4r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Paolo Banchero’s 50 points marked a career high

Banchero’s 50 points are the most scored by a Magic player since Tracy McGrady scored 62 in 2004

Tyrese Maxey’s 45 points last night and Banchero’s 50 points tonight are the most points scored in a game this season

Banchero recorded his 2nd double-double of the season

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his first double-double of the season and a rebound shy of a triple-double

Pascal Siakam finished a rebound shy of recording his first double-double of the season

Siakam’s 26 points are the most scored in a game by a Pacer this season

Indiana only scored 3 points in the final 4:17 and were outscored 10-3

J. McConnell’s 6 minutes are the fewest he’s played since 12/21/23 when he played 4 minutes

Last season, McConnell only played fewer than 10 minutes on six occasions

Ben Sheppard logged a season high 23 minutes

Bennedict Mathurin played a season low 14 minutes