Charlie Kirk Remembered, His Widow Says She Forgives Accused Shooter

Published on September 22, 2025

GLENDALE, AZ.– A large crowd packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday to pay their respects to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was assassinated earlier this month while speaking on a college campus in Utah. Representatives from the Trump administration spoke at Sunday’s event. Those ranged from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to Vice President J.D. Vance and President Trump himself.

Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow said she forgives the man accused of shooting him. She said Charlie dedicated his life to helping save people just like the one who took his life.

1. President Trump and Erika Kirk

Memorial Service Held For Slain Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk At State Farm Stadium Source:Getty

2. Erika Kirk on Stage During the Memorial Service for her late husband

Memorial Service Held For Slain Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk At State Farm Stadium Source:Getty

3. A Woman Honoring Kirk’s Life

Trump pays tribute at Charlie Kirk memorial, widow says she has forgiven suspect Source:Getty

4. President Trump Speaking at Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

Trump pays tribute at Charlie Kirk memorial, widow says she has forgiven suspect Source:Getty

5. Charlie Kirk Supporters Raise Their Hands in Prayer

Trump pays tribute at Charlie Kirk memorial, widow says she has forgiven suspect Source:Getty

