Brownsburg Hall of Fame: NBA’s Gordon Hayward, Radio Great Rob Kendall, Adult Film Star Brad Newman and Creepy Thomas Carl Cook

I learned, yeah , I went to high school with Thomas Carl Cook, I can’t believe . OK, now when you say Thomas Carl Cook, you’re talking about Joe Hogsett, former chief of staff. You know, the guy who’s been… not charged, but he allegedly groomed and sexually harassed women under his employ while he was chief of staff. Yes. And obviously now there’s a huge, there’s calls for the mayor to resign because it’s very clear: Joe Hogsett knew about this behavior. He did nothing to stop it. Many people believe it. You could come to the conclusion he helped cover it up. And obviously, Thomas Carl Cook is at the center of this because he was the guy allegedly doing the stuff. And I was talking to a buddy yesterday, a listener of the show, and obviously we’ve talked a lot about this. And he goes, “man, that Thomas Carl Cook stuff is wild.” And I said, “ yeah , it’s just totally, you know, unbelievable.” And he goes, “You know, I grew up across the street from Thomas Carl Cook.” And I said, “Wait a second, did we go to high school with him?” He goes, “ ohh yeah, he was like 2 years younger than us” It gets even more wild Casey OK because every time I see Thomas Carl cook, I’m like, I know this guy. He looks very familiar . Like, I’ve interacted with him before, it turns out. Yeah . His younger brother. Uh-huh. Who is apparently nothing like Thomas Carl Cook. Yeah . Worked on my campaign when I won my town council! He was, he was the good son. He was the good one. I think there’s an older brother too, who’s a pretty good egg. So, when I was running for town council, they let me come talk to the high schools, the Senior High School students one day, and everybody laughed at me and thought, “oh, he’s wasting his time.” We were registered a whole bunch of kids to vote and, and, and they went and voted, and their parents went and voted. And some of the kids were like, so inspired that they said, “ hey , I want to help you out.” And his brother was a senior at the time, was one of those kids. And I got to know him very well and he’s a super good dude . And it was so wild that it was like, I had no idea that you guys were related. And it’s just like just such a weird, weird world.