Brownsburg Hall of Fame: NBA’s Gordon Hayward, Radio Great Rob Kendall, Adult Film Star Brad Newman and Creepy Thomas Carl Cook
Rob Kendall:
I learned, yeah, I went to high school with Thomas Carl Cook, I can’t believe. OK, now when you say Thomas Carl Cook, you’re talking about Joe Hogsett, former chief of staff. You know, the guy who’s been… not charged, but he allegedly groomed and sexually harassed women under his employ while he was chief of staff. Yes. And obviously now there’s a huge, there’s calls for the mayor to resign because it’s very clear: Joe Hogsett knew about this behavior. He did nothing to stop it. Many people believe it. You could come to the conclusion he helped cover it up. And obviously, Thomas Carl Cook is at the center of this because he was the guy allegedly doing the stuff. And I was talking to a buddy yesterday, a listener of the show, and obviously we’ve talked a lot about this. And he goes, “man, that Thomas Carl Cook stuff is wild.” And I said, “yeah, it’s just totally, you know, unbelievable.” And he goes, “You know, I grew up across the street from Thomas Carl Cook.” And I said, “Wait a second, did we go to high school with him?” He goes, “ohh yeah, he was like 2 years younger than us” It gets even more wild Casey OK because every time I see Thomas Carl cook, I’m like, I know this guy. He looks very familiar. Like, I’ve interacted with him before, it turns out. Yeah. His younger brother. Uh-huh. Who is apparently nothing like Thomas Carl Cook. Yeah. Worked on my campaign when I won my town council! He was, he was the good son. He was the good one. I think there’s an older brother too, who’s a pretty good egg. So, when I was running for town council, they let me come talk to the high schools, the Senior High School students one day, and everybody laughed at me and thought, “oh, he’s wasting his time.” We were registered a whole bunch of kids to vote and, and, and they went and voted, and their parents went and voted. And some of the kids were like, so inspired that they said, “hey, I want to help you out.” And his brother was a senior at the time, was one of those kids. And I got to know him very well and he’s a super good dude. And it was so wild that it was like, I had no idea that you guys were related. And it’s just like just such a weird, weird world.Casey Daniels?
So, who has the bigger presence? Brad Newman, the adult film star? Or Thomas Cook?Rob Kendall:
Yeah. So now the question is, who is the most infamous? I mean, there’s no serial killers I know of that have gone to Brownsburg High School. There’s no, you know John Dillinger-esque members of Brownsburg High School. So who is the most notorious, The most notorious graduate of Brownsburg High School? Is it Brad Newman? Or is it Thomas? Not to say that Brad Newman is any way done anything that would run him afoul of the law in any shape, form or fashion. He’s certainly not accused of anything like Thomas Carl Cook has. But I would say, you know, we if you’re a **** star in many corners of society, that would make you victorious, right?Producer Kevin:
I think that Brad indeed has the bigger presence.Casey Daniels
OK, so does this mean that Thomas Cook will not be in the Brownsburg Hall of Fame?Rob Kendall:
Well, this is the follow up question because I’m so hated. Who will get in first, Rob Kendall or Thomas Carl Cook?Casey Daniels:
OK. And you had a past relationship with his younger brother. Yeah. So maybe reach out to him?Rob Kendall:
No, no, no, no, he’s way too nice for that. He’s way too good of a guy. I’m sure he wants absolutely nothing to do with that. I’m no way no how. I’m sure he is mortified and I’m and that and it’s just so weird because it’s like I never put it together until yesterday when my buddy and I were just having this random conversation. It was like. You gotta be friends. Like, that’s crazy. That’s crazy. Yeah.Casey Daniels:
Small world, right?Rob Kendall:
Yeah. Well, it all happens in Brownsburg.Casey Daniels:
Apparently, it does.Rob Kendall:
Isn’t that wild?
