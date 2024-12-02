Billboard Names 'Greatest Country Artist of All Time'
Billboard Names ‘Greatest Country Artist of All Time’… Are You Okay with This?
Billboard has crowned an American Treasure as the official “Greatest Country Artist of All Time.” Earning 25 Billboard #1s and 49 top 10 albums since her debut in 1967, including her most recent album in 2023, Rockstar, Dolly Parton is now gaining the title of “Greatest Country Artist of All Time.” Billboard rolled out the top honorees during the month of November. They announced Parton as the #1 spot because of her impact she made on not just songwriting and pop culture, but her undeniable individual mark she made on the country music scene for decades. “There’s never been anyone like her, and it’s impossible to believe that there ever will be again. An unparalleled combination of extraordinary talent, fierce ambition, an iconic ‘Country Barbie’ look and sheer goodness, Dolly Parton is one of the finest songwriters in country or any other genre.” Dolly posted a video thanking Billboard for the honor in her usual humble sweet “Dolly” way. Hammer and Nigel want to know… ‘are you okay with this?’ Check out who else was named a G.O.A.T below!
1. Dolly Parton
2. Johnny Cash
3. Willie Nelson
4. Loretta Lynn
5. Hank Williams Sr.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM