Listen Live
Entertainment

Best Death Scenes in Film

Published on September 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

On the set of Psycho

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

You ever have an argument with a group of friends over something that is so stupid or unserious that it somehow becomes serious? We like to call those good old fashion “barguments.”

Every Friday our friend Dan “Bass” Levy joins the Hammer and Nigel Show for a Bargument. Dan is so passionate about these silly arguments that he has his own podcast dedicated to it.

Related Stories

This week: Nigel, Dan, Producer Allison, and guest co-host Jerry Lopez discuss the best death scenes in film. “Best” could mean a favorite, most memorable, iconic, or however the debaters choose to Interpret it.

We decided to compile a top 10 list because it’s actually pretty hard to pick just one. Check out our list below and listen to what their answers are:

1. Scarface

“Say hello to my little friend…” 

2. Braveheart

“FREEDOM”

3. Rocky IV : Apollo Creed

“If he dies, he dies.”

4. The Lion King: Mufasa

“Long live the king.” 

5. Psycho: The Shower Scene

A classic that we had to include! 

6. Thelma & Louise: Over The Cliff

Most controversial ending ever? 

7. Jaws: Quint’s Death

But was he asking for it? 

8. Jurassic Park – Toilet Death

Nowhere is safe when it comes to T-Rex and Jurassic. 

9. Forrest Gump: Bubba Goes Home

Not a dry eye… 

10. Alien: Chestburster

We can’t end a “death scene” list without mentioning Alien. 

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Media - Video Embed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close