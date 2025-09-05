You ever have an argument with a group of friends over something that is so stupid or unserious that it somehow becomes serious? We like to call those good old fashion “barguments.”

Every Friday our friend Dan “Bass” Levy joins the Hammer and Nigel Show for a Bargument. Dan is so passionate about these silly arguments that he has his own podcast dedicated to it.

This week: Nigel, Dan, Producer Allison, and guest co-host Jerry Lopez discuss the best death scenes in film. “Best” could mean a favorite, most memorable, iconic, or however the debaters choose to Interpret it.

We decided to compile a top 10 list because it’s actually pretty hard to pick just one. Check out our list below and listen to what their answers are:

1. Scarface “Say hello to my little friend…” 2. Braveheart “FREEDOM” 3. Rocky IV : Apollo Creed “If he dies, he dies.” 4. The Lion King: Mufasa “Long live the king.” 5. Psycho: The Shower Scene A classic that we had to include! 6. Thelma & Louise: Over The Cliff Most controversial ending ever? 7. Jaws: Quint’s Death But was he asking for it? 8. Jurassic Park – Toilet Death Nowhere is safe when it comes to T-Rex and Jurassic. 9. Forrest Gump: Bubba Goes Home Not a dry eye… 10. Alien: Chestburster We can’t end a “death scene” list without mentioning Alien.