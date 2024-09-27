Listen Live
Close
National

At Least Six People Dead Because of Helene

At Least 20 People Dead Because of Helene

Published on September 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TAMPA, FL.–Helene is blamed for the deaths of at least 20 people. The former hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour as it rolled across southern Georgia. It’s caused heavy rains and life-threatening storm surge in several states.

Sign up for the WIBC Newsletter to receive the latest news updates!

Atlanta was under a Flash Flood Emergency on Friday for the first time ever in the history of the city.

Helene came ashore Thursday night in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 Hurricane.

1. Hurricane Helene Affecting Gulfport, Florida

Hurricane Helene Affecting Gulfport, Florida
Source: Getty

2. Hurricane Helene Hitting the Gulf Coast Of Florida

Hurricane Helene Hitting the Gulf Coast Of Florida
Source: Getty

3. A Photo of Hurricane Helene Bringing Heavy Rain Into Georgia

A Photo of Hurricane Helene Bringing Heavy Rain Into Georgia
Source: Getty

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close