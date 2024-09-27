At Least 20 People Dead Because of Helene

TAMPA, FL.–Helene is blamed for the deaths of at least 20 people. The former hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour as it rolled across southern Georgia. It’s caused heavy rains and life-threatening storm surge in several states.

Atlanta was under a Flash Flood Emergency on Friday for the first time ever in the history of the city.

Helene came ashore Thursday night in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 Hurricane.