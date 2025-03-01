Listen Live
Close
Local

97th Academy Awards Ceremony Airs Sunday on ABC

Published on March 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 97th Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday on ABC and Hulu, and some of this year’s nominees have connections to the Hoosier state.
Greg Sorvig, Artistic Director with Heartland Film in Indianapolis, says titles like “Emilia Pérez” were in the Heartland International Film Festival lineup last year, and Best Picture nominees like “Wicked” and “A Complete Unknown” won Truly Moving Picture awards.

Related Stories

Actor and director Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” was also included in the lineup, and Sorvig believes Kieran Culkin is a “lock” to win Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film. Eisenberg even has familial connections to the Hoosier state, and has been known to spend time in Bloomington.  In “A Real Pain,” you can often see his character wearing an IU baseball cap. Other performers that Sorvig expects will win include Adrien Brody for his role in “The Brutalist,” and Zoe Saldaña for her work in “Emilia Pérez.”  Learn more about all of this year’s nominees here. The Oscars ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m.

1. Adrien Brody – Best Actor Nominee

Adrien Brody - Best Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

2. Timothée Chalamet – Best Actor Nominee

Timothée Chalamet - Best Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

3. Colman Domingo – Best Actor Nominee

Colman Domingo - Best Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

4. Ralph Fiennes – Best Actor Nominee

Ralph Fiennes - Best Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

5. Sebastian Stan – Best Actor Nominee

Sebastian Stan - Best Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

6. Kieran Culkin – Best Supporting Actor Nominee

Kieran Culkin - Best Supporting Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

7. Yura Borisov – Best Supporting Actor Nominee

Yura Borisov - Best Supporting Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

8. Edward Norton – Best Supporting Actor Nominee

Edward Norton - Best Supporting Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

9. Guy Pearce – Best Supporting Actor Nominee

Guy Pearce - Best Supporting Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

10. Jeremy Strong – Best Supporting Actor Nominee

Jeremy Strong - Best Supporting Actor Nominee
Source: Getty

11. Demi Moore – Best Actress Nominee

Demi Moore - Best Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

12. Cynthia Erivo – Best Actress Nominee

Cynthia Erivo - Best Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

13. Karla Sofía Gascón – Best Actress Nominee

Karla Sofía Gascón - Best Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

14. Mikey Madison – Best Actress Nominee

Mikey Madison - Best Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

15. Fernanda Torres – Best Actress Nominee

Fernanda Torres - Best Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

16. Zoe Saldaña – Best Supporting Actress Nominee

Zoe Saldaña - Best Supporting Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

17. Monica Barbaro – Best Supporting Actress Nominee

Monica Barbaro - Best Supporting Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

18. Ariana Grande – Best Supporting Actress Nominee

Ariana Grande - Best Supporting Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

19. Felicity Jones – Best Supporting Actress Nominee

Felicity Jones - Best Supporting Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

20. Isabella Rossellini – Best Supporting Actress Nominee

Isabella Rossellini - Best Supporting Actress Nominee
Source: Getty

Related Tags

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Celebrity News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close