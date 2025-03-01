97th Academy Awards Ceremony Airs Sunday on ABC
This slideshow requires JavaScript.INDIANAPOLIS — The 97th Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday on ABC and Hulu, and some of this year’s nominees have connections to the Hoosier state. Greg Sorvig, Artistic Director with Heartland Film in Indianapolis, says titles like “Emilia Pérez” were in the Heartland International Film Festival lineup last year, and Best Picture nominees like “Wicked” and “A Complete Unknown” won Truly Moving Picture awards. Actor and director Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” was also included in the lineup, and Sorvig believes Kieran Culkin is a “lock” to win Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film. Eisenberg even has familial connections to the Hoosier state, and has been known to spend time in Bloomington. In “A Real Pain,” you can often see his character wearing an IU baseball cap. Other performers that Sorvig expects will win include Adrien Brody for his role in “The Brutalist,” and Zoe Saldaña for her work in “Emilia Pérez.” Learn more about all of this year’s nominees here. The Oscars ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m.
1. Adrien Brody – Best Actor Nominee
2. Timothée Chalamet – Best Actor Nominee
3. Colman Domingo – Best Actor Nominee
4. Ralph Fiennes – Best Actor Nominee
5. Sebastian Stan – Best Actor Nominee
6. Kieran Culkin – Best Supporting Actor Nominee
7. Yura Borisov – Best Supporting Actor Nominee
8. Edward Norton – Best Supporting Actor Nominee
9. Guy Pearce – Best Supporting Actor Nominee
10. Jeremy Strong – Best Supporting Actor Nominee
11. Demi Moore – Best Actress Nominee
12. Cynthia Erivo – Best Actress Nominee
13. Karla Sofía Gascón – Best Actress Nominee
14. Mikey Madison – Best Actress Nominee
15. Fernanda Torres – Best Actress Nominee
16. Zoe Saldaña – Best Supporting Actress Nominee
17. Monica Barbaro – Best Supporting Actress Nominee
18. Ariana Grande – Best Supporting Actress Nominee
19. Felicity Jones – Best Supporting Actress Nominee
20. Isabella Rossellini – Best Supporting Actress Nominee
