15 Facts About Indiana You Didn't Know Indiana may be known as the Hoosier State, but there's so much more to discover than what meets the eye. From groundbreaking historical moments to quirky small-town surprises, Indiana is full of hidden gems and fascinating stories that might just take you by surprise.

1. The first US train robbery took place In Indiana Source: Getty Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The first train robbery in the United States occurred on October 6, 1866, near Seymour, Indiana. This historic heist was carried out by the Reno Gang, a group of infamous outlaws known for their brazen criminal activities. The gang stopped an Ohio & Mississippi Railway train, broke into the express car, and made off with over $13,000 in cash, a staggering amount at the time.

2. Michael JacksonIs From Indiana Source: Getty Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” was born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana. Growing up in a modest home as one of nine siblings, Michael’s extraordinary talents emerged early. His father, Joe Jackson, recognized his potential and formed The Jackson 5, a family Motown group that began performing locally. Gary played a pivotal role in shaping Michael’s love for music and performance, with its vibrant but challenging environment fueling his drive to succeed. The Jackson 5’s early rehearsals and performances in Indiana laid the foundation for Michael’s groundbreaking solo career, setting him on the path to becoming one of the most iconic entertainers of all time.

3. Garfield is from Indiana Source: Getty Garfield, the iconic lasagna-loving cat, has roots in Indiana thanks to his creator, Jim Davis. Born and raised in Marion, Indiana, Davis drew inspiration from his Midwestern upbringing to craft the comic strip’s humor and charm. First published in 1978, Garfield often reflects the simple, relatable life of the Midwest with its focus on family, food, and the small pleasures of everyday life. Davis infused the character with a laid-back attitude and wit, traits that resonate with the easygoing spirit of Indiana. The state’s influence is also seen in the comic’s suburban settings, capturing a slice of Indiana’s culture that helped Garfield become a beloved figure worldwide.

4. Indianapolis is considered the largest city in the US that is not constructed on a navigable body of water Source: Getty Indianapolis is recognized as the largest U.S. city not constructed on a navigable body of water, setting it apart from many major urban centers. Located in the heart of Indiana, its development was driven by its designation as the state capital in 1820, chosen for its central location rather than proximity to rivers or ports. Unlike cities built around waterways for trade and transportation, Indianapolis relied on railroads and later highways to fuel its growth. This shift to land-based transportation helped establish the city as a logistics and transportation hub. Today, Indianapolis is known for its thriving sports culture, diverse industries, and central role in the Midwest, proving that a lack of a navigable waterway hasn’t hindered its progress or prominence.

5. Indiana hosts the Indianapolis 500, the worlds largest single-day sporting event Source: Getty The Indianapolis 500, held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, is celebrated as the world’s largest single-day sporting event. First run in 1911, this iconic race has become a cornerstone of motorsport history. Known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” it attracts over 300,000 fans each Memorial Day weekend, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The 500-mile contest features world-class drivers competing at speeds exceeding 220 mph, making it a thrilling showcase of skill and endurance. Traditions like the winner drinking milk and the singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana” add to its rich heritage. Beyond its sporting impact, the event brings significant economic and cultural benefits to Indiana, cementing its status as a global hub for auto racing.

6. Indiana is one of the top popcorn producers in the world Source: Getty Indiana is renowned as one of the top popcorn producers in the world, thanks to its ideal agricultural conditions, including nutrient-rich soil and a temperate climate. The state accounts for a significant share of U.S. popcorn production, supplying kernels to markets nationwide and abroad. Companies like Weaver Popcorn, based in Indiana, have helped establish the state’s prominence in the industry. Popcorn production not only boosts Indiana’s agricultural economy but also strengthens its reputation as a global leader in the snack food market. This pivotal role ensures that Indiana remains a vital part of the world’s popcorn supply chain.

7. You can thank Indiana for rear-view mirrors Source: Getty Rear-view mirrors owe their origin to Indiana’s rich automotive history. The innovation was first famously used during the 1911 Indianapolis 500 by driver Ray Harroun. Harroun, competing in the inaugural race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, installed a mirror on his car to avoid the need for a riding mechanic who would usually watch for competitors. This creative solution not only helped Harroun win the race but also paved the way for rear-view mirrors to become a standard feature in automobiles. Indiana’s role in this breakthrough highlights its significant contributions to both motorsport and automotive safety design.

8. You can thank Indiana for slide bacon Source: Getty Indiana played a key role in the popularization of sliced bacon, thanks to early innovations by Oscar Mayer, whose company had strong ties to the state. Oscar Mayer perfected techniques for mass-producing and packaging pre-sliced bacon in the early 20th century, transforming it into a convenient household staple. Leveraging advancements in food processing and refrigeration, the company ensured consistent quality and wide availability. This innovation not only revolutionized how bacon was consumed but also cemented Indiana’s influence in shaping modern food production.

9. The founder of KFC is actually from Indiana not Kentucky Source: Getty Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of KFC, has surprising roots in Indiana despite the brand’s deep connection with Kentucky. Born in 1890 in Henryville, Indiana, Sanders spent his early years in the state, where he developed a strong work ethic and learned the basics of cooking. His time in Indiana influenced his career path, as he worked various jobs before venturing into the restaurant business. It was later in Kentucky, however, where he perfected his famous fried chicken recipe and established the first KFC. This dual connection highlights his Indiana beginnings while contrasting with the brand’s iconic Kentucky identity.

10. Indiana is home to one of the largest Amish populations in the United States Source: Getty Indiana is home to one of the largest Amish populations in the United States, with significant communities located in Elkhart, LaGrange, and Adams counties. Known for their simple, self-sufficient lifestyle, these communities contribute to Indiana’s cultural richness and economic landscape through their craftsmanship, farming, and businesses, such as furniture-making and baked goods. The Amish maintain unique traditions, including horse-drawn buggies and handmade clothing, preserving their distinct heritage in a modern world. Their presence highlights Indiana’s cultural diversity and adds to its historical and social tapestry.

11. Indiana has more miles of interstate highway per square miles than any other state Source: Getty Indiana boasts the most miles of interstate highway per square mile of any state, making it a critical transportation hub. This extensive network supports the state’s economy by facilitating efficient movement of goods and people, earning it the nickname “The Crossroads of America.” Historically, Indiana’s central location and its importance in national logistics contributed to this development. These highways enhance connectivity for residents and attract businesses reliant on quick, reliable shipping, further solidifying Indiana’s role as a transportation powerhouse.

12. Indianapolis held the worlds first professional baseball game Source: Getty Indianapolis made history by hosting the world’s first professional baseball game on May 4, 1871. The game featured the Fort Wayne Kekiongas and the Cleveland Forest Citys, marking the start of the first professional league, the National Association of Professional Base Ball Players. This groundbreaking event highlighted Indianapolis’ early role in shaping sports history, earning it recognition in the evolution of professional baseball. The game set the stage for the establishment of baseball as a professional sport and showcased the city’s contribution to its development.

13. The very first goldfish farm actually existed in Martinsville, IN It was built back in 1899 Source: Getty Martinsville, Indiana, became home to the first goldfish farm in the United States in 1899, founded by Eugene Shireman. This innovative venture transformed Martinsville into a hub for fish farming and earned it the nickname “Goldfish Capital of the World.” Shireman’s farm helped popularize goldfish as household pets and spurred economic growth in the area through aquaculture. The farm’s success paved the way for broader fish farming practices in the country, leaving a lasting legacy in both the industry and the cultural identity of Martinsville.

14. Indianapolis had the pleasure of hosting Elvis Presley's last concert right in Market Square Arena in 1977 Source: Getty Elvis Presley performed his final concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis on June 26, 1977. This iconic event marked the end of the legendary singer’s touring career, making it a poignant moment in music history. Fans packed the arena, creating a charged and emotional atmosphere as they witnessed the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s last live performance. The concert remains a cherished memory for Indianapolis, celebrated by fans and the music community as a significant, albeit bittersweet, chapter in Elvis’s illustrious legacy.