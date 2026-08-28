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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/28/26: Kevin Wash, Canada, DSA

Tony Katz: What will Kevin Wash say today? What happened in Canada 2015, DSA cretin, Jerk adult trips 9 year old in Pee Wee Football game

Published on August 28, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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What will Warsh say?

What happened in Canada in 2015? 

The DSA cretins are all spoiled rich kid losers playing dress up

Adult intentionally TRIPS a 9-year-old youth football player as he races into the end zone for a touchdown in Wisconsin

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