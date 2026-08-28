Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/28/26: Kevin Wash, Canada, DSA
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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What will Warsh say?
What happened in Canada in 2015?
The DSA cretins are all spoiled rich kid losers playing dress up
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