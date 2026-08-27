Second Grade Teacher Creates “Fart Corner” in Classroom

There are just somethings that are extra embarrassing as a kid. From being called out by a teacher, reading notes in front of the class, your stomach growling extra loud when it’s dead silent to the worst of the worst… passing gas in front of everyone.

A second-grade teacher in San Diego has taken the internet by storm with their classroom’s very own “fart corner.” The teacher dedicated a literal corner of the classroom as an area students can get up and release their gas.

You may think she’s pretty cool for thinking of her kids, but she hilariously told TODAY this was for her. “I have a very weak stomach, so I cannot take it. And so I was like, OK, I’m just going to create this little area over here, and you just get up, you go over there, do your business, come back, and that’s just it.”

The teacher’s “gusty winds area” has become the designated area where her young students can toot in peace. There’s even Febreze for the aftermath.

It seems the corner has caused quite the divide online. Guy Relford, our guest co-host says this is a terrible idea for future employers. “As a kid, especially at that age, you’re going to incorporate, you know, into your thinking going forward. And this this person is going to be in the boardroom as a young executive. And, you know, where there’s a million dollar proposition on the table and they’re going to walk up, walk over the corner and let one go. and walk back to the table like that’s just totally okay. And it’s gonna lose them their job.”

Hammer on the other hand thinks this idea could be the ultimate “power move.”

Let us know if you think a “fart corner” is a brilliant idea or more of a ‘smell a later!’