Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/17/26: Fever, Colts, JD Vance, Bears
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Today’s Popcorn Moment: JD Vance wants to end the US dollar’s position as a global reserve currency
Today on the Marketplace: Used Indy 500 shorts
Gerry Dick joins to discuss the latest with the Bears. If they pull out at this point, it’s going to really hurt.
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