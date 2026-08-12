“It’s so wrong, it’s hilarious.” “Wow, those idiots did it again!” “Educational and catchy!” All reviews we predict will come once Hammer and Nigel Record’s newest album hits the charts.

President Trump remains engaged in negotiations with Iran, but the talks have reached a tense impasse over competing demands, including war reparations and other concessions. One of the central issues, however, is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which remains closed amid the ongoing dispute.

Here at Hammer and Nigel records we believe in educating the masses, and what better way than through good old American country music.

As studio executive Hammer puts it, “here at Hammer and Nigel Records, we decided to strike while the iron was hot. We decided we want to hire a country music singer, but also somebody that can teach us what’s going on about this war and Iran.”

Check out a sneak peek of all the hottest tracks on Hammer & Nigel’s best record yet: