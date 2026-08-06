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Dallas Officer Shot in Parking Lot; Person in Custody

A person shot a Dallas ISD Officer in a Sam's Club parking lot Thursday, according to police.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

DALLAS, Texas — A person shot a Dallas ISD Officer in a Sam’s Club parking lot Thursday.

Police say Officer Justin Jones stopped to help a person on a highway and drove them to the parking lot in northwest Dallas.

After the person got out of the vehicle, they shot Jones in the lower torso. Medics took Jones to a hospital for surgery to treat his injuries.

Jones has served with the Dallas ISD Police Department for 16 years.

Police took a person into custody.

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