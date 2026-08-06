Senate Votes to Hold Fauci in Contempt of Congress

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WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate has voted 8-5 Thursday to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted after the former White House health adviser invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times last week about the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci refused to answer questions, claiming Republican Senator Rand Paul wants him behind bars.

Paul accuses Fauci of covering up the origins of COVID and closing schools unnecessarily.

If convicted, Fauci could face up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.