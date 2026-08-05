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Polk Co. Sheriff Judd’s “We shot him. A lot.” Presser Goes Viral

Published on August 4, 2026
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Our favorite sheriff is back with another badass presser!

Florida Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has become known around the internet for his blunt, colorful press conferences. We’ve even made lists of our favorite ‘one-liners’ from the sheriff.

Judd is back in the news after his officers were able to track down another bad guy.

Thanks to license plate reader technology, Polk Co. deputies were able to locate a 47 year-old man who had an outstanding probation violation warrant. Once officers surrounded the suspect’s car, things escalated after the man started rolling his car forward. Unfortunately, officers did have to open fire and killed the man. Read the full story here.

While it is hard to make light of a death, Sheriff Judd was the right person to remind everyone “If you try to attack our deputies with a firearm, we’re going to shoot you. We’re going to shoot you a lot, but that’s not our choice, that’s your choice.”

The line that really stuck with Hammer and Nigel during the media presser was just four words by the sheriff, “As he’s starting to wreck a round into the firearm to engage our deputies, we shot him. We shot him. A lot.

Now that is how an American sheriff handles the media!

If you missed our interview with Sheriff Grady Judd last fall, you can catch that here

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