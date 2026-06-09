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The Hammer and Nigel Show

Sheriff Grady Judd Delivers Another Classic Florida Man Presser

Published on June 8, 2026

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Let’s be honest, we all love a good “Florida man” story from time to time.

FLORIDA MAN was caught this weekend holding his…”manhood” while watering his lawn, in front of teenage girls. The 79 year-old took what officials say “gardening tools to a whole new level.”

While what this man did was disgusting, there is a small silver lining, we have a new presser from friend-of-the-show and fan favorite, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd !

“It was sunny and he was watering his grass with a hose in his right hand and he had his crank in his left hand,” Judd said in a video he shared on social media. He also reassured everyone the man was arrested.

Hammer and Nigel thought this story was a great moment to remember other GREAT MOMENTS IN SHERIFF GRADY JUDD HISTORY! Take a look/listen to some of our favorite pressers from one of the country’s greatest national treasures.

The moment Sheriff Grady had a MESSAGE for local Polk Co. criminals.

Judd doesn’t mess around when it comes to school safety. His message to anyone thinking about harming children, they’ll shoot you “graveyard dead.”

And of course, we can’t end our list of iconic moments from the sheriff without a mention of his hilarious comments during a human trafficking bust presser. “This man is one ugly woman.”

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