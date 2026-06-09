Sheriff Grady Judd Delivers Another Classic Florida Man Presser

Let’s be honest, we all love a good “Florida man” story from time to time.

FLORIDA MAN was caught this weekend holding his…”manhood” while watering his lawn, in front of teenage girls. The 79 year-old took what officials say “gardening tools to a whole new level.”

While what this man did was disgusting, there is a small silver lining, we have a new presser from friend-of-the-show and fan favorite, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd !

“It was sunny and he was watering his grass with a hose in his right hand and he had his crank in his left hand,” Judd said in a video he shared on social media. He also reassured everyone the man was arrested.