Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/4/26: MI Primary, Trump – Iran, Pirro

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Looney left believes that tipping is racist

The Michigan Primary is happening

Reporter: Mr. President, this is at least the fifth time you’ve called off airstrikes against Iran.

Meanwhile, the strikes from Iran keep on coming

Democrats move to AVOID a shutdown

Push to get Max Miller (R) to resign