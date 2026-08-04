Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/4/26: MI Primary, Trump – Iran, Pirro
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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The Michigan Primary is happening
Looney left believes that tipping is racist
Reporter: Mr. President, this is at least the fifth time you’ve called off airstrikes against Iran.
Meanwhile, the strikes from Iran keep on coming
Democrats move to AVOID a shutdown
Push to get Max Miller (R) to resign
Pirro drops pool vandal case. Will it cost her?
Matt Walsh swing and a miss on Caitlin Clark
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