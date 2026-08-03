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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/3/26: Sophie C, Bears, Stocks

Tony Katz: Left continues to trash Sophie Cunningham, What's up with the Bears? Stocks up on Iran News, Eerie Indiana

Published on August 3, 2026
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The left continues to attack Sophie Cunningham for being normal

What is the status of the Bears move to Indiana? Gerry Dick joins to discuss.

Stock market futures up on halt on Iran hostilities

What’s that TV Theme Song? – Redemption Monday – Eerie, Indiana

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