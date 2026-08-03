Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/3/26: Sophie C, Bears, Stocks
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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The left continues to attack Sophie Cunningham for being normal
What is the status of the Bears move to Indiana? Gerry Dick joins to discuss.
Stock market futures up on halt on Iran hostilities
What’s that TV Theme Song? – Redemption Monday – Eerie, Indiana
Chat room gets
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