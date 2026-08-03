Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/3/26: Colts Camp, Trump, Leftist hate
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Colts training camp begins. JMV joins to discuss.
Will the Dodgers be the first NL team to threepeat?
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Trump halts hostilities against Iran again
Today on the Marketplace: Let’s play Target
The hypocrisy and hate coming from the pro-immigration crowd
More from WIBC 93.1 FM