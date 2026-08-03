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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/3/26: Colts Camp, Trump, Leftist hate

Tony Katz 2nd Hr: Colts Camp begins, Trump halts hostilities again, Let's play Target, Leftist hate at anti-illegal immigration rally

Published on August 3, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Colts training camp begins. JMV joins to discuss.

Will the Dodgers be the first NL team to threepeat?

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Trump halts hostilities against Iran again

Today on the Marketplace:    Let’s play Target

The hypocrisy and hate coming from the pro-immigration crowd

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