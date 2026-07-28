Why Gen Z Feels Disillusioned With America

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Can someone who has never experienced what they see as a peaceful or prosperous America truly be blamed for feeling disillusioned? That’s the question at the center of this spirited discussion between Ethan Hatcher and Jerry Lopez.

The conversation begins with the viral comments of a 24-year-old Chris Mowrey who argues that his generation has grown up knowing only war, terrorism, economic uncertainty, political division, and social unrest. Born after the September 11 attacks, he says he’s “never seen America at peace” and struggles to relate to older generations who speak fondly of the American Dream. From the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of social media, he believes today’s young adults have inherited a country far different from the one previous generations remember.

Ethan and Jerry examine whether those frustrations are justified or whether every generation has faced its own defining hardships. They debate whether nostalgia has distorted Americans’ memories of the past, discuss how social media has amplified pessimism and political polarization, and explore whether young people are losing faith in the country’s future—or simply seeing it through a different lens.

Is Gen Z’s outlook a realistic response to the world they’ve inherited, or does it overlook the opportunities and freedoms that still exist? Tune in as Ethan and Jerry tackle one of today’s biggest generational debates, offering thoughtful perspectives on patriotism, optimism, and what it means to grow up in modern America: