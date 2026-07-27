Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/27/26: Engling, Ballard, Iran Pause

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Engling campaign says it returned $60K donation from dark money group

Why is there now a pause in the strikes against Iran?

….the NY Times wants to see our country harmed. And if this is true, what the hell has out military been doing? – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/iran/2026/07/26/id/1264053/

….if the only path is Jihad and resistance, then we have only one path – https://x.com/MKhamenei_ir/status/2081426506073391123