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Milwaukee Police Arrest Tony Romo for OWI

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested in Milwaukee Thursday night for operating while intoxicated. He was later released.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Source: Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested in Milwaukee Thursday night for operating while intoxicated.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled Romo over on I-43 and arrested him after he failed field sobriety tests. Romo was released and is due in court on September 21.

Romo signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He then became the starting quarterback in 2006 and retired in 2017.

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