LeBron James is Signing with the 76ers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

PHILADELPHIA — LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN, it’s a two-year deal, worth eight-million-dollars.

James said he was pretty sure he played his last game, but after some thought, he believes he can help bring a championship back to the city of Philadelphia.

He thanked Miami and northeast Ohio as he reportedly was considering going to the Heat and Cavaliers. James also thanked the city of Los Angeles, where he just spent the last eight seasons playing for the Lakers, winning the NBA title in 2020.