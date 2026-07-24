Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/24/26: Megan Rapinoe hates girls, Bob Ross

Governor Braun signs on to the Ratepayer Protection Pledge

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Megan Rapinoe would have zero fame, zero world cups, nothing, if she had to play against men.

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