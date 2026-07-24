Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/24/26: Megan Rapinoe hates girls, Bob Ross
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Governor Braun signs on to the Ratepayer Protection Pledge
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Megan Rapinoe would have zero fame, zero world cups, nothing, if she had to play against men.
Today on the Marketplace: Bob Ross toaster
No, the U.S. did not merge its military with Israel
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