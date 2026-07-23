Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Around the World....

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

Whether you're planning a road trip or simply curious if one is near you, here's every IMAX 70mm location showing The Odyssey.

Published on July 23, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • IMAX 70mm provides sharper image, richer colors, and a more immersive experience on giant screens.
  • The film was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, making it the first major feature captured in this format.
  • Locations screening the film in IMAX 70mm are limited, requiring moviegoers to plan their viewing experience.
Universal Pictures presents THE ODYSSEY New York Premiere
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

If you’re planning to see Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey the way it was meant to be experienced, you’re going to need to be selective about where you buy your ticket.

The film was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, making it the first major feature ever captured completely in the format.

Because of that, only 41 theaters worldwide are equipped to project the movie in true IMAX 70mm film. These locations feature the massive screens, incredible detail, and expanded aspect ratio that Nolan specifically designed the film for. (Axios)

Whether you’re planning a road trip or simply curious if one is near you, here’s every IMAX 70mm location showing The Odyssey.

RELATED: Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time

RELATED: Black Movies That Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras

RELATED: Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Responds To Racist Commentary Around Her ‘Odyssey’ Role: ‘The Criticism Will Exist’

United States (25)

Arizona

• Tempe – Harkins Arizona Mills & IMAX

California

• Dublin – Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX
• Hollywood – TCL Chinese Theatres IMAX
• Irvine – Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX
• Los Angeles – Regal LA Live & IMAX
• Ontario – Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX
• Sacramento – Esquire IMAX Theatre
• San Francisco – AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX
• Universal City – Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX

Colorado

• Colorado Springs – Cinemark Carefree Circle & IMAX
• Denver – Regal Colorado Center & IMAX

Florida

• Fort Lauderdale – AutoNation IMAX Theater

Georgia

• Buford – Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX

Illinois

  • Woodridge – AMC Seven Bridges IMAX

Indiana

• Indianapolis – Indiana State Museum IMAX Theatre

Michigan

• Grand Rapids – Celebration! Cinema North & IMAX

New York

• New York City – AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX

Pennsylvania

• King of Prussia – Regal King of Prussia & IMAX

Tennessee

• Nashville – Regal Opry Mills & IMAX

Texas

• Austin – Bullock Texas State History Museum IMAX
• Dallas – Cinemark Dallas & IMAX

Washington

• Seattle – Boeing IMAX at Pacific Science Center

Canada (9)

Alberta

• Calgary – Scotiabank Chinook & IMAX
• Edmonton – Scotiabank Edmonton & IMAX

British Columbia

• Langley – Cineplex Cinemas Langley & IMAX
• Richmond – SilverCity Riverport & IMAX

Nova Scotia

• Halifax – Scotiabank Theatre Halifax & IMAX

Ontario

• Mississauga – Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga & IMAX
• Vaughan – Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX

Quebec

• Montreal – Scotiabank Theatre Montreal & IMAX

Saskatchewan

• Regina – Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre

United Kingdom (3)

• London – BFI IMAX
• London – Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum IMAX
• Manchester – Vue Manchester Printworks IMAX

Australia (1)

• Melbourne – IMAX Melbourne Museum

Belgium (1)

• Brussels – Kinepolis Brussels IMAX

Czech Republic (1)

• Prague – IMAX Theatre Palác Flora

France (1)

• Montpellier – Gaumont Montpellier Multiplexe IMAX

Why Is IMAX 70mm So Special?

Unlike standard digital projection, IMAX 70mm uses much larger film frames that deliver:

• Sharper image quality
• Richer colors and contrast
• More visible picture thanks to the expanded 1.43:1 aspect ratio
• An incredibly immersive viewing experience on giant IMAX screens

For movie lovers, it’s widely considered the gold standard of theatrical presentation. (Axios)

If you’ve been waiting to experience The Odyssey in its highest-quality format, these 41 theaters represent the best way to see one of the year’s biggest films.

RELATED: Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time

RELATED: Travis Scott Makes Surprise Appearance In Latest Trailer To Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Showed Out On ‘The Odyssey’ Press Tour And Every Look Was A Masterclass

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Responds To Racist Commentary Around Her ‘Odyssey’ Role: ‘The Criticism Will Exist’

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World was originally published on hot1009.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Left Loses Its Head After Braun Ends Indiana Discrimination

Comments
A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Comments
A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

The Silence Regarding Ryan Mears Is Deafening

Comments
A hazy, smoke-filled landscape along a river with a bridge, as reported by the weather forecast for Indianapolis, Indiana on July 19, 2026.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wildfire Smoke Keeps Air Quality Poor in Indiana

Comments
Two men in suits speaking, with a police officer standing in a doorway behind them.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Latin Dance Figure Sentenced for Sexual Battery, Confinement

Comments
Homeless Encampment
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne

Comments
USD Wealth
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Home Health Agency Faces $10.9M Medicaid Fraud Charges

Comments
Local News
A close-up portrait of a Black man with a beard, wearing a white shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arkansas Inmate Charged in Woman’s ’23 Death in Marion County

Comments
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Fever Player: Team Fired Male Employee for Sexual Harassment

Comments
Close-up portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocks looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Teenager Arrested in Carroll County Shooting; 1 Dead

Comments
A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Child Dies After Greensburg Pond Rescue

Comments
Victims Of Russian Guided Bomb Attack On Sumy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tourniquet Becomes Lifesaving Tool After IMPD Shooting

Comments
Agriculture Secretary Rollins Holds Make America Healthy Again Event With HHS Secretary Kennedy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Backs Plan Requiring Data Centers to Pay Power Costs

Comments
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract with the Raiders

Comments
Indiana National Guard logo.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana National Guard Unit Takes Part in Combat Readiness Exercise

Comments
Mosquito on the skin drinks blood macrophotography
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

West Nile Detected in Tippecanoe County Mosquitoes

Comments
Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Man Arrested After Police Chase in Lawrence

Comments
Headshot of a bald, bearded man with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Columbus Man Arrested in Murder of 89-Year-Old Landlord

Comments
Police officers standing near a police vehicle in front of a large commercial building.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Shooting in Meijer Parking Lot Leaves Person Injured

Comments
Night scene of a city street with several vehicles, including a police car with flashing red lights, parked along the curb.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Two Officers Hurt

Comments
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Fever Break Numerous Records in 123-88 Win Over Sun

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close