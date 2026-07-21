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Why The Left Hates Self-Defense With A Gun

Leftists don't want to concede that law-abiding citizens carrying guns actually diminishes crime.

Published on July 21, 2026

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  • Prosecution aggressively pursued self-defense case despite clear evidence, likely motivated by anti-gun ideology.
  • Self-defense laws are complex, but should protect law-abiding citizens' right to defend themselves and others.
  • Prosecutors must apply self-defense laws objectively, not based on personal biases against gun ownership.
Rally Against Gun Violence
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Why The Left Hates Self-Defense With A Gun

Tony Katz was joined by Guy Relford, a 2nd Amendment attorney and firearms instructor, to discuss the complexities of self-defense laws in Indiana. The conversation revolved around a recent case where Relford’s client was found not guilty of murder after using deadly force to defend himself and a bartender from an attacker.

“It’s maddening on every level,” Relford said, referring to the prosecution’s decision to charge his client despite the clear evidence of self-defense. “We see success in the courts, but it doesn’t stop at all those who want to say that somehow you’re wrong in your own defense.”

Relford’s client was involved in a scuffle outside a bar in Marion County, where he was shot in the chest before wrestling the gun away from the attacker and shooting him in self-defense. Despite the clear evidence of self-defense, the Marion County Prosecutor’s office charged Relford’s client with murder, offering a plea deal of 25 years in prison. Relford chose to go to trial, and the jury ultimately found his client not guilty.

The case highlights the complexities of self-defense laws in Indiana, where the state’s statute allows for the use of reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect oneself or others from imminent harm. However, there are also “bad guy rules” that can disqualify a person from claiming self-defense, including being the initial aggressor or provoking an attack.

Relford emphasized that the prosecution’s decision to charge his client was likely motivated by a broader issue: a disdain for the idea of self-defense and the Second Amendment. “There are a lot of people out there that dispute the idea that there’s such a thing as a good guy with a gun,” Relford said. “They don’t want to concede that law-abiding citizens carrying guns actually diminishes crime, prevents mass shootings, and allows people to defend themselves successfully against violent criminals.”

Relford also pointed out that the prosecution’s office has a history of being overly aggressive in pursuing self-defense cases, with the county prosecutor, Ryan Mears, even complaining about the number of self-defense shootings in the area. “I think it’s an attack on the Second Amendment by trying to tear down this idea of law-abiding citizens defending themselves or defending others,” Relford said.

The conversation raises important questions about the role of self-defense in our society and the need for clear and consistent laws that protect citizens’ rights. As Relford noted, “the system can work” if prosecutors apply the law as they should, rather than being driven by ideology.

To learn more about this fascinating case and the complexities of self-defense laws, listen to the full episode of this podcast, where Relford shares his expertise and insights on the topic.

Listen to the “Why The Left Hates Self-Defense With A Gun” discussion in full here

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