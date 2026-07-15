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Alec Pierce Gets Banner Hung Outside Lucas Oil Stadium

The recognition comes on the heels of a big offseason for Pierce, who signed a four-year deal with the Colts worth up to $114 million.

Published on July 15, 2026

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A large brick building with the "Lucas Stadium" sign, featuring a large image of a football player in a blue uniform on the side.
Source: N/A / n/a

Alec Pierce Gets Banner Hung Outside Lucas Oil Stadium

Colts fans won’t need a reminder that Alec Pierce has become the face of the receiving corps, but they’ll get a massive one every time they walk into a home game this fall. The team has hung a banner honoring Pierce outside Lucas Oil Stadium, officially adding him to the exclusive group of players recognized this way.

Pierce takes over the spot recently vacated by Kenny Moore II, who was released by the Colts this offseason. He joins Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Jonathan Taylor among the current Colts to have banners displayed at the stadium. This is elite company for a receiver who’s quickly become one of the most trusted targets on the roster.

The recognition comes on the heels of a big offseason for Pierce, who signed a four-year deal with the Colts worth up to $114 million. His 2026 cap hit sits at $9.2 million before climbing above $32 million in each of the following three seasons.

On the field, Pierce has made his mark as one of the most explosive deep threats in the league. A second-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2022, he’s led the NFL in yards per reception in back-to-back seasons averaging 22.3 yards per catch in 2024 and 21.3 in 2025.

With the banner now up outside the stadium, Pierce’s status as a cornerstone of the Colts’ offense is more than just a stat sheet, it’s part of the building.

Alec Pierce Gets Banner Hung Outside Lucas Oil Stadium was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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