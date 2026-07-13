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President Trump Hosts IndyCar for Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase

Roger Penske and a few IndyCar drivers were at the White House on Monday as they gear up to race on the National Mall next month.

Published on July 13, 2026

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President Trump Participates In A Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump welcomed IndyCar back to the White House for a Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase.

On Monday, the president expressed his excitement for next month’s race, which will be the first-ever NTT IndyCar Series race on the National Mall. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will take place Aug. 22-23, with drivers passing iconic monuments along a 1.7-mile track at speeds close to 200 miles per hour.

“This will be like no other race ever,” President Trump said outside the White House. “I don’t think anything will ever top what we’re going to be having.”

The race helps celebrate the country’s 250th birthday and follows a recent U-F-C fight held on the White House South Lawn.

“It will be one of the most unforgettable racing events the world has ever seen,” President Trump added. “It’ll be an awesome display of American patriotism, raw horsepower, and ingenuity.”

Joining the president at the White House on Monday were IndyCar drivers David Malukas, Felix Rosenqvist, and Álex Palou, racing team owner Roger Penske and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Secretary Duffy said this race wouldn’t be possible without the President stepping in to get Congressional cooperation.

“It was one phone call and it was done, and so we’re going to celebrate America 250 with an IndyCar race for the first time in the U.S. capital,” Duffy said.

President Trump Participates In A Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Penske also thanked the President for giving IndyCar “the green light” to put on this special race weekend with Fox Sports.

“I think it’s an opportunity to showcase the technology, the speed, the partnerships, and the athletes that make such a difference,” said Penske, who expects this race to return great ratings.

Tickets for the race are free. According to Penske, over 250,000 people signed up to be at the two-day event in the nation’s capital. They will be able to accommodate around 100,000 each of the two days.

At one point, members of Team Penske conducted a pit stop with Malukas driving the car up next to the White House for a quick pit stop. Palou also presented President Trump with a special stars and stripes-themed helmet.

“We hope you will wear that when you’re riding around in the Beast,” said Penske, referring to the presidential limo.

The Beast may lead the field of IndyCar drivers around the D.C. circuit during the pace laps.

President Trump Participates In A Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Related Tags

Freedom 250 Grand Prix National Mall President Trump Roger Penske Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News Topic - National News White House

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